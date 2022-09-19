ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
The Herald News

How federal COVID-19 educational aid was awarded to every state

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government allocated $274.2 billion to help schools and students recover from the mass disruption in educational operations and development forced by remote learning models and other pandemic-related precautionary measures and methods. Approximately $189.5 billion of these funds were made available in three waves via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. A further $84.7 billion was released via a series of funds attached to further COVID-19 relief action, namely the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. ...
The Independent

Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students

A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
TheConversationCanada

Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking in classrooms needs far more discussion

Public health pandemic responses across Canada continue to be fluid. Like other provinces, Nova Scotia has moved away from mandatory masking protocols in public spaces toward individual choice and recommendations, including in schools. Communication to families of school-aged children directs students, teachers, and staff to make their own choice about masking. Can a five-year-old make such a health-related decision on their own behalf? What about an 11-year-old? From our vantage point as academics who work at intersections of education and health care, public health recommendations and provinces’ removal of clear masking requirements don’t appear to consider a child’s capacity to make...
Phys.org

Being a librarian isn't just about books. It's about helping everyone get access to information and resources

Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Reason.com

The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher

Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
Fox News

The Fight Over Book Bans And What Students Should Read

Book bans have become an increasingly popular trend in schools across America. Ban requests are on the rise due to parent advocacy groups calling for stricter standards, while some educators are decrying the crackdown on certain literature as harmful censorship. First, Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich joins the Rundown to discuss why she believes some books must be banned to protect children from inappropriate content for their age group and her belief parents must reclaim their rights in their children’s education. Later, Director of The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom Deborah Caldwell-Stone joins the podcast to weigh in on the increased demands to censor books, why she believes it could hurt marginalized students, and how schools and parents can find solutions to their disagreements.
The Hill

Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance

School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
The 74

Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts

The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession.  Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment […]
BBC

'Christian focused' RE should be scrapped in schools, study says

Laws which mean schools have to teach "Christian focused" Religious Education (RE) and hold a daily act of collective worship should be scrapped, an Ulster Ulster (UU) research paper has said. It says more "controversial issues" should be taught in classrooms. There should also be "joint community schools" rather than...
