Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
How federal COVID-19 educational aid was awarded to every state
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government allocated $274.2 billion to help schools and students recover from the mass disruption in educational operations and development forced by remote learning models and other pandemic-related precautionary measures and methods. Approximately $189.5 billion of these funds were made available in three waves via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. A further $84.7 billion was released via a series of funds attached to further COVID-19 relief action, namely the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. ...
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
This Teacher Gave Students Access to ‘Banned’ Books. She Was Put on Leave and Resigned.
As teachers all across the U.S. flee the profession, their colleagues still working in education in red states are grappling with laws dreamt up by conservative legislators and governors to eradicate any acknowledgment of race, gender, and sexuality from the classroom. One teacher in Norman, Oklahoma, found out what that...
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students
A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking in classrooms needs far more discussion
Public health pandemic responses across Canada continue to be fluid. Like other provinces, Nova Scotia has moved away from mandatory masking protocols in public spaces toward individual choice and recommendations, including in schools. Communication to families of school-aged children directs students, teachers, and staff to make their own choice about masking. Can a five-year-old make such a health-related decision on their own behalf? What about an 11-year-old? From our vantage point as academics who work at intersections of education and health care, public health recommendations and provinces’ removal of clear masking requirements don’t appear to consider a child’s capacity to make...
Randi Weingarten touts report about struggling schools despite having hand in closures
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten shared and agreed with a report that U.S. public schools are in poor conditions, despite her union having a had in extended pandemic-related school closures. "Exactly right!! US public schools get a D+ for poor conditions, and experts say problems are getting worse....
Phys.org
Being a librarian isn't just about books. It's about helping everyone get access to information and resources
Michelle Martin is the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services in the Information School at the University of Washington. She primarily teaches students who will be youth services librarians who work with children and young adults in libraries or other information science spaces. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation U.S. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher
Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
Teachers' Unions Get a Raise for Failing Your Kids | Opinion
Our families and neighborhoods need high-performing teachers dedicated to improving literacy and math skills—now.
Fox News
The Fight Over Book Bans And What Students Should Read
Book bans have become an increasingly popular trend in schools across America. Ban requests are on the rise due to parent advocacy groups calling for stricter standards, while some educators are decrying the crackdown on certain literature as harmful censorship. First, Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich joins the Rundown to discuss why she believes some books must be banned to protect children from inappropriate content for their age group and her belief parents must reclaim their rights in their children’s education. Later, Director of The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom Deborah Caldwell-Stone joins the podcast to weigh in on the increased demands to censor books, why she believes it could hurt marginalized students, and how schools and parents can find solutions to their disagreements.
Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance
School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts
The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession. Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment […]
BBC
'Christian focused' RE should be scrapped in schools, study says
Laws which mean schools have to teach "Christian focused" Religious Education (RE) and hold a daily act of collective worship should be scrapped, an Ulster Ulster (UU) research paper has said. It says more "controversial issues" should be taught in classrooms. There should also be "joint community schools" rather than...
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
