Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s How to Watch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ For Free So You Don’t Miss Any Benson & Stabler Moments
If you love Benson and Stabler as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Law and Order online for free to catch the crossover between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its Stabler-led spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Law & Order premiered on NBC in September 1990 and ran for 12 seasons until its end in May 2010. The show, which has led to more than six spinoffs, followed a group of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigated a crime, usually murder. The first half hour would be the investigation,...
11 "Meet Cute" Facts, Directly From Kaley Cuoco And The Team Behind The Movie
"It was a little bit too much fun."
Charlize Theron Poses in Prada Slingbacks for the October Issue of Harper’s Bazaar
Charlize Theron is camera ready on the cover of the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar. For the magazine’s latest issue, Theron comes out of retirement from her modeling days posing for photographer Josh Olins. On Harper’s Bazaar Instagram account @harpersbazaarus, different images of Theron’s photoshoot are viewable. The first image features the actress donning all-black with a high fashion twist. The actress sits on a white and black checkerboard chair wearing a casual black V-neck sweater by Tom Ford, sheer black leggings from Loewe with a cuff that resembled a fictional idea of a flying space saucer, and black sling-back pumps with...
Comments / 0