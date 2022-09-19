Read full article on original website
Former Howard Stern Staffer Shuli Egar To Perform Standup In Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Wanna laugh this weekend? Buy tickets to see Shuli Egar at Fairfield Comedy Club. He’ll be there Saturday (Sept. 24) at 8 p.m. performing standup comedy. Click this link to buy tickets. Shuli is having a moment, as they said. Early last year he left the...
Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses
SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'
DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate
New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
Ground Broken On Addiction Recovery Hub
A community of healthcare partners and political backers gathered in the Hill to celebrate the groundbreaking of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s new hub for behavioral health and substance abuse services. That was the scene Thursday at 149 Minor St., which is the construction site of the community health...
