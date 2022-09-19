Read full article on original website
WHIZ
MCCF Offers Workshop Series for Local Non-Profits
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Registration for the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s first Nonprofit Central Workshop Series is now open. Four free sessions will be offered this fall and winter for non-profits throughout Muskingum County. The sessions: Board Development; Fundraising; Measuring Success; and Getting the Grant, will provide professional learning,...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Hosting Flu Shot and COVID Booster Clinic
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department will be hosting the first mass Flu Shot and COVID Booster vaccine clinic in several years at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. Vaccines will be available Tuesday, October 4th, from 7 AM to 7 PM. Along with COVID boosters, flu vaccines are especially...
sciotopost.com
10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen
LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
WHIZ
Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
wtuz.com
Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations
Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
WHIZ
Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met Wednesday morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation. “We do have...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies
MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
High schooler makes $250,000 donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio high school student is making a major donation to fight pediatric cancer, based on her own experience with it. Natalie Gray, a freshman at Olentangy Liberty High School, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in July 2021. It was a condition she said only 50% of children […]
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
As strike looms for Kroger in central Ohio, what will stores, union do next?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Just over 80% of unionized Kroger workers authorized a strike Friday morning. But as of Tuesday, the union has not called a strike, and both sides have also not come to a public agreement. Of the more than 6,700 union members who voted throughout the course of last week, 55% rejected […]
WHIZ
Produce Market: Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church
ZANESVILLE, OH- Two local organizations are helping to prevent food scarcity in Southeastern Ohio. Eastside Community Ministry and the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are working together to for their free Fresh Produce Market. They’ll be giving fresh produce to those in need. First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer spoke more about the impact that this event will have on the community of Zanesville.
WOUB
City of Athens may pay significantly less than initial estimate for the new fire station property
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The price the city of Athens pays for the land to build a new fire station on may be significantly less than an initial estimate. The 10.6 acre lot along Stimson Avenue just past the roundabout appraised for about $202,000, Andy Stone, the city’s service safety director, told the City Council at its meeting Monday.
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
WHIZ
Christ’s Table & Park National Bank Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Christ’s Table, along with Park National Bank, celebrated National Pepperoni Pizza Day in a very special way. Together, they Handed out slices of pizza during their daily lunch hours. Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden says they were excited to be able to treat those...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
WHIZ
Conard “Bob” Newell
Conard “Bob” Newell, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. Born November 16, 1956 he was a son of Harold Newell, Sr. and the late Alberta J. (Triplett) Newell. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked for various trucking companies as a driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and bowling. Bob was part of the Muskingum Township Fire Department for over thirty years and a member of the Dresden REACT team.
GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio
An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district. The story of the ballot fight includes a scandal in Ohio University’s Student Senate, a primary election delayed by […] The post GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
