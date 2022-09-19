ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

MCCF Offers Workshop Series for Local Non-Profits

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Registration for the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s first Nonprofit Central Workshop Series is now open. Four free sessions will be offered this fall and winter for non-profits throughout Muskingum County. The sessions: Board Development; Fundraising; Measuring Success; and Getting the Grant, will provide professional learning,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Zanesville, OH
Health
Zanesville, OH
Government
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Zanesville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Dover to Consider Homeless Shelter Locations

Nick McWilliams reporting – City officials are talking about the possibility of having a Tuscarawas County homeless shelter located in Dover. The discussion started after New Philadelphia expressed concerns with proposed locations for the project by the Friends of the Homeless Tuscarawas County, citing city building and zoning codes conflicts and protests from residents.
DOVER, OH
WHIZ

Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met Wednesday morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation. “We do have...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Person
Matthew Perry
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Produce Market: Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church

ZANESVILLE, OH- Two local organizations are helping to prevent food scarcity in Southeastern Ohio. Eastside Community Ministry and the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are working together to for their free Fresh Produce Market. They’ll be giving fresh produce to those in need. First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer spoke more about the impact that this event will have on the community of Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#American
NBC4 Columbus

Election deniers flood county boards with records requests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Conard “Bob” Newell

Conard “Bob” Newell, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. Born November 16, 1956 he was a son of Harold Newell, Sr. and the late Alberta J. (Triplett) Newell. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked for various trucking companies as a driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and bowling. Bob was part of the Muskingum Township Fire Department for over thirty years and a member of the Dresden REACT team.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio

An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district. The story of the ballot fight includes a scandal in Ohio University’s Student Senate, a primary election delayed by […] The post GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

