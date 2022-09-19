Read full article on original website
wklw.com
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
wymt.com
“Days like today are good days”: Governor Andy Beshear touts infrastructure funding in Southeastern Kentucky
BELL/HARLAN COS., Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Southeastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, touting nearly $245,000 in funding to improve infrastructure in Bell and Harlan Counties, as well as a recommendation for improvements at Kingdom Come State Park. “Days like today are good days, and we deserve...
clayconews.com
Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky
GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
wymt.com
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A tremendous amount of work has been done to repair roads and bridges damaged or destroyed by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Now state officials are waiting to see if FEMA will reimburse most of the costs the state has incurred. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray gave Kentucky...
wymt.com
Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process. One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
wymt.com
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night’s camping at the Alum Ford Campground on...
wymt.com
Kelly Craft campaign announces choice for running mate
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One gubernatorial campaign has become the first to announce a running mate. Kelly Knight Craft, who is running in the 2023 Republican primary for Governor, announced Wednesday evening that she has selected State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) as her running mate, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
wymt.com
‘A place of healing:’ Eastern Ky. community center serves children in time of mental health need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the last month and a half, what people experienced in eastern Kentucky was both catastrophic and traumatic. We have seen the visible scars of flooding play out before us, but it’s what we don’t see that those waters left behind that leave an even deeper mark on the communities and people where it happened.
WTVQ
Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
wymt.com
Leaders award more than $900,000 to expand Southeastern Ky. substance abuse program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announced on Tuesday that Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will give $952,754 to Volunteers of America Mid-States to grow its substance abuse treatment program in Manchester, Kentucky. The organization will use those funds to renovate a space in...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky attorneys form network to fight for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — A group of local attorneys has organized a network of resources, offering assistance to those who have been denied FEMA funding in the wake of the recent devastating flooding that hit the region. The AppalReD Legal Aid hotline is working with lawyers closest to the...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
wymt.com
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was a big day for teachers in Kentucky. The 2023 Teachers of the Year were honored and recognized in a ceremony in Frankfort. It was the first time in two years that the ceremony was held at the Capitol Rotunda. The two previous ones were virtual because of COVID.
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders ask for FEMA flood relief deadline extension
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The deadline for flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance is Wednesday, September 28, but Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation said survivors need more time to apply. In a letter to the FEMA administration, Congressman Hal Rogers joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Andy...
Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
