One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To KnowDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecod.com
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said that detours will be in place on Route 149 due to roadwork Thursday night in Barnstable. The bridge requires barrier replacements, which will require traffic in both directions to be closed from 8 pm Thursday through 5:30 am Friday. Officials urge...
capecod.com
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
New details: Brewster firefighters respond to house fire
BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: At 8:02 AM Thursday morning, Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on White Oak Trail. The fire was reported by a passer by who noticed smoke billowing from a front side window of the home. On arrival units found heavy smoke throughout the one-story private dwelling. An attack line was stretched from Squad 241 and firefighters quickly contained the fire to a first floor bedroom.
capecod.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway
Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
capecod.com
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
capecod.com
New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police: Driver fell asleep, hit garbage truck
The crash happened on West Shore Road near Francis Street.
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
