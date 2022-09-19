ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

middlesboronews.com

Covid numbers drop except in eastern Kentucky

The weekly Covid-19 risk map for Kentucky took a solid turn for the better last week, as more than a third of the state’s counties had a lower risk level than a week earlier. Only two counties, Barren and Trigg, showed a higher level of risk on the three-level...
spectrumnews1.com

Facing a shortage of younger workers, construction recruiters target Kentucky high schoolers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — There’s a desperate need for younger workers in the construction industry according to the president of the Home Builders Association of Kentucky. In their annual Kentucky Construction Career Days, that’s exactly what they attracted. Nearly 3,000 high school students from across the Commonwealth came to learn more about careers in construction.
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
k105.com

Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus

Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according to the agency. In 2020,...
clayconews.com

Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky

GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
hazard-herald.com

Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kychamberbottomline.com

Tax reform puts Kentucky on a trajectory to compete for workers, jobs, and economic opportunity

At the interim joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting Wednesday, Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead testified on Kentucky’s progress and opportunities for competitive growth. In 2018 and 2019, the General Assembly passed reforms to...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
wymt.com

Kentucky awarded $400,000 in federal funding to help small businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced continued support for small-business growth throughout the state on Wednesday. The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Funds (STEP) to help more companies export products. “The STEP program has helped hundreds of Kentucky companies become...
WTVQ

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WFPL

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ poisoned water in this small Ky. town. The mayor didn’t warn residents.

An investigation by WFPL News and KyCIR found evidence South Shore officials failed to tell residents about the toxic “forever chemicals”polluting their drinking water. We also found out South Shore built a temporary water line to an Ohio city that’s currently suing over forever chemicals found in its own drinking water. The post Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ poisoned water in this small Ky. town. The mayor didn’t warn residents. appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
SOUTH SHORE, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com

Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night’s camping at the Alum Ford Campground on...
ONEIDA, TN
wymt.com

WSAZ Investigates | Safety Shortchanged

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts say safety is the number one priority. House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer (SRO) at all school campuses in Kentucky. WSAZ surveyed school districts in Eastern Kentucky and found a majority of them fall short of meeting the...
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WHAS11

Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
