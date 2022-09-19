Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
Covid numbers drop except in eastern Kentucky
The weekly Covid-19 risk map for Kentucky took a solid turn for the better last week, as more than a third of the state’s counties had a lower risk level than a week earlier. Only two counties, Barren and Trigg, showed a higher level of risk on the three-level...
spectrumnews1.com
Facing a shortage of younger workers, construction recruiters target Kentucky high schoolers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — There’s a desperate need for younger workers in the construction industry according to the president of the Home Builders Association of Kentucky. In their annual Kentucky Construction Career Days, that’s exactly what they attracted. Nearly 3,000 high school students from across the Commonwealth came to learn more about careers in construction.
Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
k105.com
Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus
Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according to the agency. In 2020,...
clayconews.com
Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky
GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
hazard-herald.com
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kychamberbottomline.com
Tax reform puts Kentucky on a trajectory to compete for workers, jobs, and economic opportunity
At the interim joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting Wednesday, Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Dr. Charles Aull and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead testified on Kentucky’s progress and opportunities for competitive growth. In 2018 and 2019, the General Assembly passed reforms to...
clayconews.com
SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS ANNOUNCES NEW VOTER REGISTRATION AGENCIES THROUGHOUT KENTUCKY
FRANKFORT, KY (September 20, 2022) – On National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide voter registration information and assistance to Kentucky veterans and eligible dependents at VA facilities across the state. “Up until now, Kentuckians...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded $400,000 in federal funding to help small businesses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced continued support for small-business growth throughout the state on Wednesday. The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Funds (STEP) to help more companies export products. “The STEP program has helped hundreds of Kentucky companies become...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ poisoned water in this small Ky. town. The mayor didn’t warn residents.
An investigation by WFPL News and KyCIR found evidence South Shore officials failed to tell residents about the toxic “forever chemicals”polluting their drinking water. We also found out South Shore built a temporary water line to an Ohio city that’s currently suing over forever chemicals found in its own drinking water. The post Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ poisoned water in this small Ky. town. The mayor didn’t warn residents. appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wymt.com
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
wymt.com
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night’s camping at the Alum Ford Campground on...
wymt.com
WSAZ Investigates | Safety Shortchanged
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts say safety is the number one priority. House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer (SRO) at all school campuses in Kentucky. WSAZ surveyed school districts in Eastern Kentucky and found a majority of them fall short of meeting the...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
WUKY
Kentucky educators eye 'Learn and Earn' program as state struggles to fill teaching positions
Kentucky Association of School Superintendents director Jim Flynn says, just because classes have started up, doesn’t mean districts aren’t still struggling to keep schools staffed. In fact, the shortage – amplified by the pandemic – remains a chief concern in schools across the state. Flynn and...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wymt.com
Troubleshooters: KY & IN don’t require schools have classroom door locks that lock from inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The classroom door the shooter entered in the Uvalde Texas elementary school did not latch properly, making the lock useless. Teachers could also only lock their doors a specific way, from the outside. Neither Kentucky nor Indiana require schools to have classroom doors that can be...
Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
