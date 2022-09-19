Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
Digital Collegian
Position preview | An early look at Penn State women’s hockey’s defenders and goalies
Coming off a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, Penn State is ready to get back on the ice and prove it can compete with the best. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with an 18-10-5 record, a bit of a dropoff from the prior year after making such a big jump in competitiveness in 2019.
Digital Collegian
Depth is key to Penn State women’s volleyball’s start in Big Ten play
Rivalry weekend has come for the Nittany Lions. No. 9 Penn State opens up Big Ten play this weekend with a pair of games at Rec Hall, facing Wisconsin on Friday night and Michigan Saturday night. Beating conference rivals is never an easy task no matter where you play, and...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Week 4 tilt with Central Michigan
Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas. According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football set for final nonconference game against Central Michigan
After traveling southward to stomp Auburn 41-12 last weekend, Penn State is now back in University Park for a two-game homestand, beginning with Central Michigan this Saturday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions are cruising at 3-0, while the Chippewas haven’t been so fortunate with a 1-2 start to the season....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football’s home matchup with Central Michigan
Penn State has its second home game of the season Saturday. After heading down south to beat Auburn, the Nittany Lions are set to kick off at noon against Central Michigan in Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network and will be available to be...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces tipoff times, broadcast information for Penn State men's basketball's 2022-23 season
Basketball season is getting closer, and Penn State announced when and where you can catch all its games. The Nittany Lions announced most of their tipoff times and all of their broadcasting information for the 2022-23 season Thursday. The blue and white starts its campaign on Nov. 7 against Winthrop...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football faces another run-heavy attack against Central Michigan
Penn State hosts Central Michigan for its second home game of the year, and the Chippewas have some weapons on both offense and defense that could pose a threat for No. 14 Penn State. Central Michigan is off to a 1-2 start and has only won against Bucknell 41-0, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with Indiana, Michigan at Rec Hall
The Big Ten gauntlet has begun and No. 9 Penn State heads into the signature part of the year undefeated. Penn State’s aggressive offense and stoic defense has created more national attention as the 11-0 Nittany Lions look to take care of business against Indiana and Michigan this weekend at Rec Hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer wages battles with No. 4 Rutgers, Illinois in important conference weekend
Penn State enters the second half of its season this week, and so far there hasn’t been much to complain about in Happy Valley. Coach Erica Dambach’s team enters at 5-1-2 on the year, currently ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions opened...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey announces full promotional schedule for 2022-23 home games
Penn State announced the promo schedule for this upcoming season's home games. Oct. 8 will be the "Pink Game" against Colgate to honor Breast Cancer Awareness, while the the annual THON game will be against Brown on Nov. 13. Jan. 28 against Lindenwood, the team's last home game, will serve...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State Football defeats Auburn
Chloe Trieff is the photo editor of The Daily Collegian. She is a senior majoring in photography and telecommunications.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland
The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State women's soccer's Sam Coffey tallies 1st career professional goal for Portland Thorns
Sam Coffey can't stop winning. The former Penn State forward scored her first career NWSL goal in the Portland Thorns' match against Racing Louisville on Wednesday. The tally gave the Thorns a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute that they didn't surrender. 2022 has been a year of career firsts...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football’s home clash versus Central Michigan
Penn State enjoyed a warm and sunny Alabama road trip in Week 3, but it will return home to a chillier climate for its Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan. According to AccuWeather, State College is currently predicted to have a high of 65 degrees with a partly cloudy sky that’ll have a 42% cloud cover.
Digital Collegian
For Penn State women’s soccer’s stars Ally Schlegel and Amelia White, enjoying the moment is key
A leader is defined as a person who commands a group and sets an example. Penn State has no shortage of leaders making up its program. The current issue the Nittany Lions are facing is needing to unify under those leaders and get on the same wavelength on the pitch to bang in more goals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball’s chemistry, offense solidifies it as a top team in nation | Opinion
Penn State’s best undefeated squad doesn’t compete on the gridiron. That right is reserved for one that calls Rec Hall home. The Nittany Lions finished 3-0 at the Penn State Classic this past weekend, pushing their win streak to 11 for a perfect record this season. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Weekl
Penn State has played three weeks of college football, and the team has already had two players recognized as national defensive players of the week, the most recent of which was announced on Tuesday. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was awarded as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season
The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
A glance at Penn State women’s hockey’s season-opening series with Wisconsin
After being ranked 14th in USCHO’s preseason poll, Penn State will begin its season in Hockey Valley this week. The Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin, a squad ranked third by the USCHO. The matchup is a part of a two-game series that will take place Thursday and Friday. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students react to potential alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’
With alcohol potentially entering the stands of Beaver Stadium this weekend, some students have expressed excitement regarding the announcement. On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium. David Babaian said he thinks alcohol sales “may attract a lot more casual fans.”...
Comments / 0