JOB DUTIES: Load presses with paper and make necessary adjustments, according to paper size. Feed paper through press cylinders and adjust feed and tension controls. Change press plates, blankets, or cylinders, as required. Clean ink fountains, plates, or printing unit cylinders when press runs are completed. Responsible for inspecting and hanging plates on the press, filling ink fountains and setting rollers for correct tensions. Responsible for applying coating to jobs when applicable and determining the appropriate distribution of coating. Secure printing plates to printing units and adjust tolerances. Set up/operate auxiliary equipment, such as cutting and jogger. Responsible for the cleaning, shut down, general and preventive maintenance of the press and surrounding areas including washing blankets and cylinders, gumming plates, performing roller inspections, blanket replacement, etc. Keeps their entire work area neat, clean, and organized. Communicates unresolved or continuing problems to the Press Operator or Production Supervisor in the pressroom. Performs all other duties as assigned by management.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO