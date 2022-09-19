ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Check your wallet! $19 million winning lottery ticket sold in Texas

By Christopher Adams
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpCz2_0i1r0Qo900

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you Texas’ newest millionaire? Check your wallet or pockets because you very well could be!

A winning ticket worth $19 million was sold for the Sept. 17 drawing of Lotto Texas.

13-year-old among 3 weekend fentanyl deaths, WFPD says

The ticket was sold at the Master Food Market on FM 1097 in Willis, north of Houston, and matched all six of the Quick Pick numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The cash value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, meaning the lucky ticketholder will receive $11,992,501.82, before taxes.

Man bleeding from head allegedly spits in officer’s face

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A cash prize of almost $12 million means this is the 182nd largest Texas Lottery prize in history. Since the lottery’s introduction in 1992, 222 people have won more than $10 million, while 1,808 have won more than $1 million.

The largest prize in history was more than $157 million. A Mega Millions player in Leander received the jackpot in October 2019.

Grief says this is the sixth jackpot winner of Lotto Texas this year. Another 59,677 tickets won lower-tier prizes in the same drawing, worth between $2 and $12,002.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed

We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
WILLIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Willis, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Willis, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Leander, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Willis, TX
Lootpress

$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
INWOOD, WV
KICKS 105

East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire

The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Wfpd#The Texas Lottery#182nd
Community Impact Houston

Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???

Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
WILLIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy