SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
news24-680.com
Garage Fire Spreads To San Ramon Home Wednesday
Anxious moments for residents of a home on St. Pierre Court in San Ramon Wednesday as fire quickly engulfed their garage and spread into the residence before firefighters could bring it under control. The blaze was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Residents quickly left the home and arriving firefighters and...
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
Oakland police recorded 168 shots fired locations last week, here’s where they happened
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Gun violence in Oakland has remained an issue in 2022 with 93 lives being lost to shootings in the calendar year. Even while the city saw no lives lost to gun violence last week, there was still plenty of gunfire in the city. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, the Oakland […]
Police recover stolen truck with two dogs inside
A couple returning home from vacation had their truck stolen and their two dogs along with it, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
Brentwood police urge caution after woman robbed in broad daylight outside bank
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before […]
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’ Father of four killed outside Oakland mosque
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A double-homicide near the Islamic Center of Oakland happened Monday night, following sunset prayers. One victim had just left the mosque. He was a man who left behind a wife and four children. KRON4 spoke with his friends, who said everyone is in shock. A friend told KRON4, “It was a […]
SFist
South American Tourist Burglars Might Be Back In Hillsborough; Town Hit With Rash of Home Break-Ins
Earlier this year we learned that police in the affluent Peninsula towns of Atherton and Hillsborough were hoping to collaborate with the FBI to nab a crew — or multiple crews — of suspected "tourist burglars" from South America who had hit multiple homes in the area. And a recent uptick in home break-ins in Hillsborough suggests they may be back.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Daly City Balcony Collapse Injures Two Adults and Two Children
Accident in Home on Westmoor Avenue Causes Multiple Injuries in Balcony Collapse. A balcony collapse on September 16 in Daly City injured four people, including two children. The accident occurred at a home on Westmoor Avenue near Seaview Drive at about 1:07 p.m. The Chief of the North County Fire Authority said the home where the accident occurred was a single-family two-story.
Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook. Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep. Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been […]
SFGate
Four Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing Multiple Firearms, Gang Conspiracy
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people, including a fugitive, have been arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of firearms and of gang conspiracy, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. Police, in conjunction with the Oakland and Fairfield Police Departments, served a search warrant Friday in the 2800 block...
SF man identified as victim who died in Oakland shooting earlier this month
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland. Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School. Officers responded following the […]
SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the...
SFGate
