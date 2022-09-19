ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub

The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
news24-680.com

Garage Fire Spreads To San Ramon Home Wednesday

Anxious moments for residents of a home on St. Pierre Court in San Ramon Wednesday as fire quickly engulfed their garage and spread into the residence before firefighters could bring it under control. The blaze was reported at approximately 11 a.m. Residents quickly left the home and arriving firefighters and...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Daly City Balcony Collapse Injures Two Adults and Two Children

Accident in Home on Westmoor Avenue Causes Multiple Injuries in Balcony Collapse. A balcony collapse on September 16 in Daly City injured four people, including two children. The accident occurred at a home on Westmoor Avenue near Seaview Drive at about 1:07 p.m. The Chief of the North County Fire Authority said the home where the accident occurred was a single-family two-story.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

San Francisco, CA
