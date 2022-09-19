ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watering ban lifted in LA County after pipeline repair

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Water officials on Monday lifted a temporary ban on outdoor watering in parts of Los Angeles County after emergency repairs were completed on a pipeline that brings Colorado River water to Southern California.

The ban affected homes and businesses in areas with about 4 million people and included drip watering and hand watering, said the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a wholesaler to cities and local water districts.

The district said repairs to the pipeline, called the Upper Feeder, were finished two days ahead of schedule. It had been shut down since Sept. 6.

“We know it wasn’t easy to heed our no-outdoor-watering call, particularly during the extreme heat wave the region experienced early in the shutdown, but Southern Californians stepped up their water-saving efforts again, as they have in the past, to help us through this critical shutdown,” district chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said in a statement.

A leak was discovered in April and a temporary fix was put in place while Metropolitan fabricated parts for a longer-term repair that occurred this month.

The affected areas included the cities of Burbank, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District.

Outdoor watering was already widely limited in the region due to drought.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

CBS LA

Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Brushfire burning in Shadow Hills grows to 100+ acres; 40% containment

What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
