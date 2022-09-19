Watering ban lifted in LA County after pipeline repair

Water officials on Monday lifted a temporary ban on outdoor watering in parts of Los Angeles County after emergency repairs were completed on a pipeline that brings Colorado River water to Southern California.

The ban affected homes and businesses in areas with about 4 million people and included drip watering and hand watering, said the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a wholesaler to cities and local water districts.

The district said repairs to the pipeline, called the Upper Feeder, were finished two days ahead of schedule. It had been shut down since Sept. 6.

“We know it wasn’t easy to heed our no-outdoor-watering call, particularly during the extreme heat wave the region experienced early in the shutdown, but Southern Californians stepped up their water-saving efforts again, as they have in the past, to help us through this critical shutdown,” district chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said in a statement.

A leak was discovered in April and a temporary fix was put in place while Metropolitan fabricated parts for a longer-term repair that occurred this month.

The affected areas included the cities of Burbank, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District.

Outdoor watering was already widely limited in the region due to drought.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .