Amber Lyn Pierce, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Amber was born June 30, 1983, in Idaho Falls to Lisa Pierce. She grew up in Idaho Falls and Utah. In 2002, she graduated from North Summit High School in Coalville, Utah. Amber worked at Art of Groomes and then at Good-2-Go. She loved interacting with animals, camping, doing crafts, and spending time with family.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO