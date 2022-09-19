ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

eastidahonews.com

Just For Kids Urgent Care, Hall Foundation holding book drive

IDAHO FALLS — The Hall Foundation and Just For Kids Urgent Care are teaming up to collect books for children of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The companies are holding a book drive from now until Sept. 30 and are asking the public to help. Dustin Johns, Just For Kids Community...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Katherine Erickson

E. Katherine Erickson, 93, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away September 18, 2022, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, ID. Katherine was born February 9, 1929, in Provo, Utah, to William L. Miller and Elsie Katherine Sorensen Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Provo, Utah, graduating from BYU High School. She later graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Clothing and Textiles from Brigham Young University, a Master’s Degree in Retailing from New York University, and a teaching certificate in Home Economics Education from the University of Utah.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jeanne Kirk

Jeanne Carolyn Anderson-Kirk, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 14, 2022, due to a heart attack, with her family by her side. She was under the care of Homestead Assisted Living and Hospice in Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

College of Eastern Idaho unveils new Workforce Training Center in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho, county and city officials, business owners, and members of the community celebrated the completion of the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. During a ribbon-cutting at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, CEI President Rick Aman told those in attendance...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
violetskyadventures.com

See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls

Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global

IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Amber Lyn Pierce

Amber Lyn Pierce, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Amber was born June 30, 1983, in Idaho Falls to Lisa Pierce. She grew up in Idaho Falls and Utah. In 2002, she graduated from North Summit High School in Coalville, Utah. Amber worked at Art of Groomes and then at Good-2-Go. She loved interacting with animals, camping, doing crafts, and spending time with family.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jayde Danielle Fried

Jayde Danielle Fried, 26, of Shelley, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Beekeeper Adam French of Cox’s Honey answers 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Alden B Rice

Alden B Rice, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 18, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store

IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Richard Lords

After fighting with all he had, Richard Michael Lords, 71 Years old, passed away peacefully September 11, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his friends and family by his side. Mike was born on September 7, 1951, in Rigby, Idaho, to Richard and LaDean Lords. Mike loved his family, friends, and dog more than anything.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jerry Lynn Gafford

Jerry Lynn Gafford, 83, of Rigby, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
RIGBY, ID

