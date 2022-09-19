ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Pit Bulls Attack 89-Year-Old Grandmother, 12-Year-Old Boy In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4Udu_0i1r06U600
Photo: Getty Images

An 89-year-old Colorado woman died after a pair of pit bulls attacked her and her 12-year-old grandson last week, according to KDVR .

The woman, who hasn't been identified, passed away on Sunday (September 18) due to the injuries she suffered from the vicious attack . The boy was also hurt in the attack and was airlifted to a children's hospital. Reporters say his condition was stable.

Golden Police responded to 15712 West 1st Ave. around 3:35 p.m. on September 14. Officers found blood leading into the home and the pit bulls attacking the grandmother in the backyard. Cops tried yelling, getting between the victim and the dogs, and even using Tasers and less-lethal shotguns to stop the attack. None of these tactics worked, according to officials.

After backup arrived, police were able to capture the pit bulls and rescue the 89-year-old. The dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, and one of them was euthanized due to injuries. The other one is currently at Foothills Animal Shelter.

The owner of the dogs is under investigation, according to Sergeant Ben Salentine with the Golden Police Department Professional Standards Unit.

“I can confirm that the dogs belonged at the residence. But as far as the particular owners, everything’s under investigation," he told reporters.

Police reiterated that there isn't a ban on pit bull terriers and reminded citizens to register their pets and keep up with their vaccinations.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Golden, CO
Golden, CO
Accidents
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
People

Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad

"Our condolences go out to this child's family," the Arvada, Colo., Police Department said in a statement A Colorado community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy who died following a fatal scooter crash on Saturday night.  After spending time with his friends, the boy — identified by family members as Austin Lobato — called his parents to tell them that he was heading home and would be back in five minutes, his father told NBC station KUSA.  When Chad Lobato and his wife heard sirens 20 minutes...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bulls#Police Sergeant#Accident#Kdvr#Foothills Animal Shelter
CBS Denver

89-year-old woman dies after dog attack that also injured grandson

The grandmother who was attacked by two dogs in Golden last week has died. Golden police were called to a home in a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds when the 89-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were mauled by the two dogs. They used tasers and less-lethal guns to try to create distance between the woman and the dogs. The woman's grandson is in the hospital. One of the dogs was euthanized due to injuries it sustained. The dogs were both pit bulls. 
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Trial begins for Michael Close in Isabella Thallas killing

The murder trial is underway for Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas. The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle, that didn't belong to him, opened fire.Close is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence.  Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
ARVADA, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy