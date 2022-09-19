ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint cooperation agreement (JCA) with Turkey’s leading bus and truck manufacturer Anadolu Isuzu. As a part of this JCA, Allison eGen Power ® 100S electric axles will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications.

The Allison eGen Power® 100S electric axle will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. The 100S is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high acceleration and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is an exciting partnership for Allison as we continue to expand our eGen Power portfolio to deliver on our commitment to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales for Allison Transmission. “Allison’s conventional transmissions have been the preferred solution for Anadolu Isuzu’s bus platforms for more than 10 years, and we’re pleased to continue our longstanding relationship by delivering innovative solutions to our joint customers, including many truck and midibus fleets in Turkey, the Middle East and Europe.”

This integration program marks a critical step in Anadolu Isuzu’s efforts to deliver vehicles that reduce emissions and carbon footprint, while also improving vehicle performance. Allison eGen Power 100S electric axles enable the production of electric trucks and buses that not only meet the current performance criteria but go beyond them, while maintaining the quality and reliability Anadolu Isuzu and Allison have earned a reputation for over decades.

In addition to being an established producer of buses and trucks locally, Anadolu Isuzu designers and engineers are developing next-generation electric vehicles for countries across Europe. Many countries are implementing measures to reduce emissions that contribute to global warming, in response to European greenhouse gas regulations, directives and the European Green Deal.

The eGen Power 100S e-Axle integrates a high-speed electric motor and a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional drive shafts and support structures. This allows it to fit easily between the wheels, leaving critical space for battery storage. With continuous power of 304 hp (227 kW) and peak output power of 437 hp (326 kW), the eGen Power 100S is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high acceleration and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. This ensures Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty trucks and midibuses will deliver unparalleled performance, reliability and increased maneuverability.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works . Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

