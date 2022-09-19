ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watering ban lifted in LA County after pipeline repair

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Water officials on Monday lifted a temporary ban on outdoor watering in parts of Los Angeles County after emergency repairs were completed on a pipeline that brings Colorado River water to Southern California.

The ban affected homes and businesses in areas with about 4 million people and included drip watering and hand watering, said the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a wholesaler to cities and local water districts.

The district said repairs to the pipeline, called the Upper Feeder, were finished two days ahead of schedule. It had been shut down since Sept. 6.

“We know it wasn’t easy to heed our no-outdoor-watering call, particularly during the extreme heat wave the region experienced early in the shutdown, but Southern Californians stepped up their water-saving efforts again, as they have in the past, to help us through this critical shutdown,” district chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said in a statement.

A leak was discovered in April and a temporary fix was put in place while Metropolitan fabricated parts for a longer-term repair that occurred this month.

The affected areas included the cities of Burbank, Beverly Hills, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District.

Outdoor watering was already widely limited in the region due to drought.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Glendale, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Burbank, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Torrance, CA
CBS LA

Brushfire burning in Shadow Hills grows to 100+ acres; 40% containment

What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend. Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Colorado River#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Southern Californians
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Los Angeles, California

Traveling to Southern California and have an extra day or two? Embark upon an unforgettable adventure to explore the best day trips from Los Angeles, CA! Within a short drive from the bustling city, travelers can enjoy pristine beaches, historic towns, and rugged mountain ranges, perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to balance out the wonderfully chaotic energy of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire

HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County gas prices continue to go back up

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy