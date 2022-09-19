Read full article on original website
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
Philly residents could soon get paid for reporting quality of life issues in their neighborhoods
An ordinance that incentivizes Philadelphia residents to help solve quality of life issues in their neighborhoods was introduced by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday. The Citizen Watchdog Fund bill would reward those who help address things like illegal dumping, excessive noise and ATV usage on the streets. A payment...
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
After two decades, Eastwick celebrates renovations at a much-loved park and playground
After two decades of what community members called disinvestment, Eastwick Regional Park finally reopened with a brand new playground, part of a $337k renovation project. The Department of Parks and Recreation and District 2 Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson hosted a ribbon cutting last week at the park on South 80th Street, which is thought of as an “outdoor home” by some Southwest Philly neighbors.
Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9
It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Gopuff marks 10 million order milestone and a new facility in Philadelphia
Gopuff celebrated 10 years and 10 million orders. The Philadelphia-based company cut the ribbon on a new distribution facility in Spring Garden near the Ben Franklin Bridge Tuesday. The new location will help Gopuff make deliveries of everything from groceries to home goods quicker. The brightly-lit facility has aisles like a grocery store with quick pick items that can be delivered swiftly to customers.
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Local Food Truck Will Open Latest Location in Warminster, Offering Jamaican Cuisine, Takeout
The eatery will offer Jamaican classics for Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. A food truck that offers Jamaican dishes will soon bring their cuisine to Bucks County resides as they set up shop in Warminster.
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
Annual motorcycle ride honors fallen heroes of the Philadelphia Police Department
"They are honoring our fallen heroes," said Terri O'Connor. "My husband is one of those, and to see his co-workers here and do that in his honor is truly amazing."
Riverfront North Partnership awarded grant by National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
The Riverfront North Partnership was recently awarded a $253,500 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The grant, one of 45 to be awarded by NFWF totaling nearly $15.8 million, will go toward a “green” job skill training program that will help oversee the Delaware River watershed. Riverfront North will be partnering with the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Partnership and PowerCorpsPHL as part of the project.
Man Shot During Argument With Driver in Rittenhouse
A man was shot during an argument with a driver in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, the 41-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen along South 20th Street near Sansom Street shortly after 7 p.m. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was walking...
Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
