LUBBOCK, Texas — Community members expressed grief and remembered the life of local civil rights leader TJ Patterson after he passed away at age 85 on Wednesday morning. “There are those that are present. They’re accounted for, but then there are those kinds of people that are a presence. You do not have to ask if they are here. Their arrival- their presence- speaks volumes. The atmosphere shifts and the environment changes when they come into the room. That’s TJ. That’s TJ Patterson. He was a presence,” said Difference Maker’s Fellowship Pastor Bill Stubblefield.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO