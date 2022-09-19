Read full article on original website
One Guy from Italy is having a fundraiser for Covenant Children’s Pediatric
LUBBOCK, Texas- One Guy from Italy and Giorgio’s is doing a fundraiser to help raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer awareness month and the Covenant Children’s pediatric hematology and oncology clinic. Customers can upgrade their pizza for $2 and participate in the Pizza Roulette Spicy Slice Challenge. One slice of the pizza will be spicy, but you won’t know which one. Then the $2 upgrade proceeds go to Covenant Children’s.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
Plainview Downtown, Main Street Program named as TDA President’s Award Finalists in 2 categories
The following is a press release from Texas Downtown via the City of Plainview:. AUSTIN and PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.
Community reacts to loss of civil right’s icon TJ Patterson, first black person ever elected to Lubbock City Council
LUBBOCK, Texas — Community members expressed grief and remembered the life of local civil rights leader TJ Patterson after he passed away at age 85 on Wednesday morning. “There are those that are present. They’re accounted for, but then there are those kinds of people that are a presence. You do not have to ask if they are here. Their arrival- their presence- speaks volumes. The atmosphere shifts and the environment changes when they come into the room. That’s TJ. That’s TJ Patterson. He was a presence,” said Difference Maker’s Fellowship Pastor Bill Stubblefield.
City of Lubbock releases statement on the death of former councilmember T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Former Lubbock City Councilmember T.J. Patterson died Wednesday morning at the age of 85. Councilman Patterson was the first African-American elected to serve on the Lubbock City Council in 1984, and went on to serve in that role for 20 years. He also published the weekly newspaper Southwest Digest while serving on the City Council.
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
Coming soon to Lubbock: 500 new jobs, $66M with Tropicale Foods expansion
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Tuesday the expansion of a new company out of Florida, which will bring 500 new jobs and more than $66 million to the Hub City. Tropicale Foods, the number one Hispanic Frozen Novelty Company in the U.S., serves Mexican frozen treats. It started with just two […]
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
2,000 Glowing Pumpkins Is Worth Taking a Road Trip to In Texas
There is a pumpkin patch trail that is out of this world in Texas. We all know how packed it gets at La Union Corn Maze especially when it comes to picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve. But if you love the spooky time of the year...
Remembering the Most Unhinged Lubbock Local TV Commercials
I'll be very honest, I don't watch much TV, let alone local TV. With the precious spare time I have, I usually like to read, listen to music or go to the movies. I saw Dial M for Murder in 3D at Alamo Drafthouse last night. It was awesome. However,...
‘Temporary setback’ Lubbock’s Garden and Arts Center closed for two weeks after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release the Garden and Arts Center will remain closed until Monday, October 3 following a fire on Monday night. The press release also said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the community center in Clapp Park and extinguished the flames. The building remains intact with most of the damage isolated to charred beams, bricks, and bushes on the south side.
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
Work underway to transition most of Lubbock’s public pools into splash pads
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Renovation plans are being worked up by city staff to re-work some city pools into splash pads. This comes after the city council OK’d special pandemic funds to be used for the process. With the newly passed city budget, this means three of four of Lubbock’s public pools will undergo the transition.
Want a career in the medical field; consider the Surgical Technologists Program at SPC
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains College at the Reese campus is bringing awareness to National Surgical Technologists week. They offer a 15 month program that has minimum requirements. For more information, you can go to their website at southplainscollege.edu or by reaching out to Kristie Cole, the Program Director at Kcole@southplainscollege.edu or 806-716-4643.
‘We’re going to support them,’ Addiction recovery program at Texas Tech changing lives
LUBBOCK, Texas – For almost four decades, the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University has been a safe place for students struggling with addiction. The center first opened in 1986 and was one of the first of it’s kind. Now, there are over 150 recovery programs like this across the country. George […]
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
