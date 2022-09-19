BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 20, 2022) — Students in the Quad Cities now have the opportunity to hone their skills with one of the area’s leading musical talents, musician, composer, and educator, Dr Edgar Crockett. He will be directing the new Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy, an after-school program for aspiring music-makers in the Quad Cities. The program will kick off with the Middle School Jazz Band and High School Jazz Band in early October. “We want to offer courses for elementary students and expand to include classical music and other genres as the program develops,” says Crockett.

