Ariana Gabriel, of Rock Island, Illinois, Named to the Summer 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (September 21, 2022) — Ariana Gabriel of Rock Island, Illinois (61201), was named to the summer 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
New Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy Open to QCA Students
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 20, 2022) — Students in the Quad Cities now have the opportunity to hone their skills with one of the area’s leading musical talents, musician, composer, and educator, Dr Edgar Crockett. He will be directing the new Rivermont Collegiate Music Academy, an after-school program for aspiring music-makers in the Quad Cities. The program will kick off with the Middle School Jazz Band and High School Jazz Band in early October. “We want to offer courses for elementary students and expand to include classical music and other genres as the program develops,” says Crockett.
Rhythm City Partners with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.
NoogieFest/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 21, 2022) –– Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE community-wide Halloween event called NoogieFest for the whole Quad City Area on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 2-5PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
“Caroline Kent: An Improvisation of Form,” October 1 through February 4
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. On display from October 1 through February 4, the Figge Art Museum welcomes guests to view the talents of a Chicago-based artist in Caroline Kent: An Improvisation of Form, an installation will transform the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery into an immersive exhibition of paintings, site specific interventions, and sculptures, surrounding visitors in a unique synthesis of language and abstract forms.
Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation Pledges $50,000 in Donations in Honor of Happy Joe’s 50th Anniversary
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is awarding $50,000 to help meet the needs of children with disabilities and their families. In honor of the iconic brand’s 50th anniversary and the birthday of its late founder, Happy Joe Whitty, the iconic pizza brand will share the donation with families in each of the communities it serves.
"Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope" at Moline Public Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 21, 2022) — Judith Winnick presents an extraordinary lecture about the only all-women concentration camp in her talk “Ravensbrück Concentration Camp: A Story of Courage and Hope,” Wednesday, October 19, 6PM, at the Moline Public Library. This program is presented courtesy of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities as part of the community-wide Out of Darkness Project (https://www.outofdarknessqc.com/).
Happy Joe’s Partners with TBK Quad City Marathon to Gear Up for Happy Joe’s Kids Micro Marathon
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 20, 2022) — Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is excited to invite kids and families from across the Quad Cities to one of their most favorite events. Happy Joe’s is once again hosting its annual Kids Micro Marathon in conjunction with the TBK Quad...
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I: “Ode to Joy,” October 1 and 2
Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Sunday, October 2, 2 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. With Quad City Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith again at the helm for the ensemble's incredible 108th season,...
Lowland Block Party V, October 2
Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quad Citians of all ages are invited to celebrate the arrival of fall when Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox and Laborspace host an expansive neighborhood gathering in Lowland Block Party V, the October 2 boasting art vendors, a flea market, live music, poetry readings, food and beverages, and plenty of fun for the entire family.
“Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection,” October 1 through December 31
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. A collection of 20 unique software, video, and light-technology artworks, the Figge Art Museum's latest touring exhibition Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection, on display from October 1 through December 31, will treat visitors to the Davenport venue to an arresting assemblage created by a diverse group of international artists working at the forefront of digital and electronic art.
Matt Vee's “Music of Neil Diamond: I Am … He Said,” October 4
Tuesday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. One of history's most admired singer/songwriters will be celebrated in the University of Dubuque's latest Heritage Center touring presentation on October 4, when Matt Vee's Music of Neil Diamond: I Am … He Said finds the headliner and a team of gifted musicians treating audiences to adored smash hits including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline.”
Have Your Cake, October 1
Saturday, October 1, 7 p.m. The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA. Now celebrating their tenth year of genre-hopping performance, the tribute musicians of Have Your Cake serve as the showcased musical guests at The Tangled Wood on October 1, their return to the Bettendorf venue boasting hits from the Cake repertoire that includes such albums as Comfort Eagle, Pressure Chief, and the Billboard chart-topper Showroom of Compassion.
“The Producers,” September 30 through October 9
The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 Seventh Avenue, Moline IL. One of the biggest Broadway hits in history and the winner of a record-setting 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Mel Brooks' stage smash The Producers enjoys its eagerly awaited run at Moline's Spotlight Theatre from September 30 through October 9, this hysterical adaptation of Brooks' Oscar-winning comedy, according to the New York Times, a show in which the audience is "going to be hard-pressed to choose one favorite bit from the sublimely ridiculous spectacle."
Kidd G, September 29
Thursday, September 29, 8 p.m. Boasting nearly one million followers on TikTok alone, rising country star Kidd G. headlines a September 29 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, his 2021 debut album Down Home Boy a recording that led Country Swag to rave, "Clearly influenced by hip-hop, emo, and country music, Kidd G’s sound is one that’s all of his own. It's like nothing you have ever listened to before – and that's a good thing!"
Whitney, September 29
Thursday, September 29, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With their newest, critically acclaimed album Spark released on September 16, the rock and folk artists of Whitney headline a September 29 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording inspiring The A.V. Club to state, “If early tracks ‘Real Love,’ ‘Blue,’ and ‘Twirl,’ full of warm falsetto melodies and shimmering keyboards, offered a tantalizing taste of Whitney’s new direction, then the rest of Spark is sure to sate your appetite.”
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, September 29
Thursday, September 29. 7:15 p.m. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. On September 29, the chart-topping, Grammy-winning rockers of the Eagles will be celebrated when Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse hosts 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute, an evening of beloved, iconic hits sure to include such chart-toppers as "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," "Heartache Tonight," and "Hotel California."
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” September 29 through October 9
Richmond Hill Barn Theatre, 600 Robinson Drive, Geneseo IL. One of the most recognizable and adored filmmakers of all time will have three of his classics reinterpreted in a brand-new yet old-time way from September 29 through October 9, with the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre serving up chills, laughs, and even some catchy jingles in the Geneseo run of Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.
Now Playing: Friday, September 23, through Thursday, September 29
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing. Barbarian (R;...
Hinder, October 3
Monday, October 3, 7:30 p.m. Chart-topping alternative rockers now beginning their third decade of professional performance, the musicians of Hinder headline an October 3 concert at East Moline Venue The Rust Belt, treating fans to a repertoire that boasts such top-10 Billboard hits as “Lips of an Angel,” “Get Stoned,” “How Long,” and “Use Me.”
