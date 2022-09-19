ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
eparisextra.com

Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need

A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Local Profile

First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Where Independence Begins' | 1st blind-accessible mural installed in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Along the Adams Street wall of Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth now lies the first-ever blind-accessible mural in the city. The mural, entitled "Where Independence Begins," was designed by Fort Worth award-winning muralist Kristen Soble and executed specifically with individuals who are blind and visually impaired in mind. It features high-contrast images and colors, textured sections for a tactile experience, stainless-steel railings with inspirational messages in Braille and six audio devices that provide visitors with an audio description of the art.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair Of Texas#Fair Park#Green Line#Orange Line#Parker Road Station#Trinity Railway Express#The Fair Park Station#R B Cullum Boulevard
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute

Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
Dallas Observer

Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown

Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas renting fire trucks to fill out fleet

DALLAS — Dallas Fire Rescue's (DFR) fleet is shorthanded with more than a third of their vehicles out for repairs. To make up for this, the city is renting two extra fire engines to pick up the slack. A memo to the Dallas City Council states that DFR maintains...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
388
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy