Kearney Hub
Kearney hopes to stop run for district-opening victory
KEARNEY — Fresh off its biggest win of the season, beating Bellevue West, the Kearney High Bearcats return home Friday to face another formidable foe, the North Platte Bulldogs. The Bulldogs started 0-2, including a 1-point loss to Grand Island, but have rebounded with two consecutive victories, including a...
SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Notre Dame Loss Drops Cal to No. 10
USC and Utah retain the top spots, but there is lots of change below them.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His 8 'Top Performing' College Football Teams In Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season had no shortage of excitement and upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his eight "top performing" teams from Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. Penn State tops the list. The Nittany Lions dominated the Auburn Tigers at Auburn last Saturday. Running...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action
Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
Pat's POV: Week 4 predictions for the College Wire matchups
There are plenty of big games happening around the college football landscape in Week 4. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, they will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a cross-divisional matchup. The Big Ten East-West matchup could be a sign of things to come as far as the conference championship. There is still a lot of college ball left to play before we have a clear picture.
Kearney Hub
Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame
KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats get by Lincoln High in four sets
KEARNEY — Kearney High picked the right time to get in the right rotation. After losing the first set to Lincoln High, 25-19, Tuesday night, the Bearcats mustered strong finishes in the next three sets to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in a battle of Class A teams that entered the match with identical 6-7 records.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High third at 24-team Papillion Tennis Invitational
OMAHA — Kearney High finished third in Monday’s 24-team Monarch Invitational at Papillion. The Bearcats pushed two entries into the finals, scoring 39 points. Lincoln East was the easy winner, netting 58 points, while Lincoln Southwest finished second, half a point ahead of the Bearcats. Creighton Prep was fourth with 34.5 points.
