College Football Week 4 News and Notes

The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 4 news and notes. Arizona State Fires Herm Edwards. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards after a...
Kearney Hub

Kearney hopes to stop run for district-opening victory

KEARNEY — Fresh off its biggest win of the season, beating Bellevue West, the Kearney High Bearcats return home Friday to face another formidable foe, the North Platte Bulldogs. The Bulldogs started 0-2, including a 1-point loss to Grand Island, but have rebounded with two consecutive victories, including a...
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action

Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
Kearney Hub

Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame

KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
Kearney Hub

Bearcats get by Lincoln High in four sets

KEARNEY — Kearney High picked the right time to get in the right rotation. After losing the first set to Lincoln High, 25-19, Tuesday night, the Bearcats mustered strong finishes in the next three sets to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in a battle of Class A teams that entered the match with identical 6-7 records.
Kearney Hub

Kearney High third at 24-team Papillion Tennis Invitational

OMAHA — Kearney High finished third in Monday’s 24-team Monarch Invitational at Papillion. The Bearcats pushed two entries into the finals, scoring 39 points. Lincoln East was the easy winner, netting 58 points, while Lincoln Southwest finished second, half a point ahead of the Bearcats. Creighton Prep was fourth with 34.5 points.
