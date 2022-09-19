Read full article on original website
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
WOWT
Law enforcement from across the country attend trauma training in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to the trauma associated with line-of-duty deaths, training sessions in Omaha are helping officers and their loved ones cope and rebuild. New data from the FBI shows that 86 law enforcement officers were killed in the first eight months of this year. Thirteen come from the Midwest.
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
WOWT
Omaha streetcar route creates business challenges
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny, could it be a roadblock for emergency vehicles racing to the hospital?. 6 News Exclusive: International players coping with...
WOWT
Huskers recruiting continues during a period of transition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - So far the damage has been limited on the recruiting front, there’s only one been decommitment since Scott Frost and Erik Chinander were fired. That player was Cameron Lenhardt, who’s a four-star edge rusher from IMG Academy In Florida. Part of the staff headed...
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Streetcars vs emergency vehicles in Omaha. Updated: 8 hours ago. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny,...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Susan G Komen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Jennifer Redmond from Susan G. Komen about the 2022 Nebraska MORE THAN PINK Walk back in person on Saturday, October 8th at Werner Park. There is No registration fee. We encourage participants to donate and fundraise for the mission. Find out more in today’s interview!
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert addresses Market to Midtown Bikeway
Reporter Aaron Hegarty and photographer Kevin Rempe are at the office of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert as she participates in a discussion about the Metro Smart Cities proposal.
WOWT
BREAKING: WOWT Unanimous approval for Omaha streetcar route
A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened around Monday morning in Bellevue. Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. Earnest Jackson denied pardon for murder. Updated:...
WOWT
Bellevue duplex fire
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance. It's a problem nationwide and right here in the Omaha-metro area. Students are skipping school a lot. A Nebraska man will remain behind bars after spending more than two decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Updated:...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Oscars Pizza
Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille has you covered for specialties like their char-buffed wings and its 'Big O' pizza. KETV NewsWatch 7 sat down to talk to Oscar's about what's on the menu for Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click here.
kmaland.com
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns
(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
1011now.com
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
WOWT
Unexcused absences linked to Omaha high school homecoming attendance
We're getting a better idea tonight of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it's not without controversy. The final list of candidates and ballot measures in Nebraska is now certified for the November general election.
WOWT
Advice for Omaha-metro seniors as they send out college applications
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now many high school seniors are busy deciding where they will spend the next four years. Current students at Creighton University remember the familiar process of college applications. “Obviously we had our junior year and senior year very different due to COVID,” says Sophomore Tess...
WOWT
Police officer mental health training in Omaha
6 On Your Side: Public meeting Wednesday night on Douglas County property tax increases. A first-of-its-kind public meeting Wednesday night for property owners. A woman in Nebraska City is sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug charges. 6 News On Your Side: College application advice for high school seniors.
KETV.com
Omaha man the second victim of a pedestrian & vehicle accident at one intersection
OMAHA, Neb. — A new, upgraded street light has been put in at the intersection of 45th and Leavenworth Streets following two accidents this week in which pedestrians were hit. The family of Rick Gustin, one of the individuals hit by a vehicle, tells KETV he is a "very...
