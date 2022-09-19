Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Ask Mike: Play Calling Woes, Broken Tackles & Was Bobby Trying to Embarrass Us?
Q. Our first question is from MetropolisHog who says: I think our starters came into the game not expecting to play very long. At the same time Bobby Petrino came in wanting to show Arkansas what could have been 10 years ago. What are your thoughts?. A. I have been...
Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Malachi Singleton gets an injury that puts him on the sideline
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Our Arkansas Razorback football insider talks about the recruiting class of 2024, a 2-way lineman that will be making his way down to the hill when the Crimson Tide come to town, a big time Arkansas committed quarterback gets a significant injury, and Otis also talks about a 2023 offensive lineman.
Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | 3 recruits visit Fayetteville unofficially & two reschedule their visits
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report, our Razorback basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, fills us in on the Hog recruiting trail, three top 35 recruits visit the Hill as Petrino returns to Fayetteville after a decade, how two recruits rescheduled their visit, and he also fills us in on this year’s current Hogs.
