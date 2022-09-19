ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas' defense getting boost this week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas' 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | 3 recruits visit Fayetteville unofficially & two reschedule their visits

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report, our Razorback basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, fills us in on the Hog recruiting trail, three top 35 recruits visit the Hill as Petrino returns to Fayetteville after a decade, how two recruits rescheduled their visit, and he also fills us in on this year’s current Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

