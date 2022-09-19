Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plug Power Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
Peering Into Seagate Tech Hldgs's Recent Short Interest
Seagate Tech Hldgs's STX short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.98 million shares sold short, which is 7.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Charter Communications Whale Trades For September 22
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charter Communications. Looking at options history for Charter Communications CHTR we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JinkoSolar Holding Co
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
Looking Into MercadoLibre's Recent Short Interest
MercadoLibre's MELI short percent of float has risen 23.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Energy Transfer Whale Trades For September 22
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?
With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Marriott Intl Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marriott Intl MAR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
