Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?

Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Plug Power Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baidu

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu. Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Games and Crypto Unite: GameStop FTX Deal, Explained

The GameStop saga continues over a year after the meme stock trading frenzy in early 2021. Although it’s trading nowhere near the $483 per share intraday high of January 2021, GameStop surged more than 9 percent before the opening bell on September 8, 2022. Is the GameStop and FTX deal the cause of the sudden surge?
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Mercer Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mercer Intl MERC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mercer Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Charter Communications Whale Trades For September 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charter Communications. Looking at options history for Charter Communications CHTR we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax. Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
PETS
u.today

Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Schmitt Industries?

Schmitt Industries's SMIT short percent of float has risen 65.91% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DoorDash

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DoorDash. Looking at options history for DoorDash DASH we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
PETS
