Louisville, KY

The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Extra trains from Manchester for mourners

Extra train services will run for people travelling from Manchester to London to pay respects to the Queen. Avanti West Coast has announced it will add four extra services from Tuesday between 09:35 and 17:55 BST to the capital from Manchester. Four more will then travel in the opposite direction...
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Time Out Global

The Queen’s capital: what Elizabeth II’s death means to London

There are – at the time of writing – zero pubs in London called ‘The Queen Elizabeth II’. That might say something about the gradual evolution-slash-demise of the pub in London culture in the last 70 years. These days, only a proper charlie would invest hundreds of thousands of pounds in a precarious hospitality business then do something lame like calling it after the reigning monarch. It will be interesting to see if any now rename themselves in the late sovereign’s honour.
Daily Mail

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid-19 - 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey with her son Crown Prince Frederik

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral and mourning events in London. Vaccinated Margrethe, 82, who is Europe's longest serving current head of state, and the only current queen regnant, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening, the royal household said.
extratv

Queen Elizabeth II's Final Portrait Released on Eve of State Funeral

On the evening before her state funeral in London, a final portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace. Via The Royal Family's official Twitter, the Palace wrote of the image, showing a beaming monarch, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released."
The Independent

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
