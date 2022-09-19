Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth wrote to her pen pal in North Dakota who was born on the same day as her
For 70 years, Adele Hankey, 96, of North Dakota, and the late Queen Elizabeth II exchanged letters, KFYR reported. The letter exchanges began in 1953 when Hankey sent the Queen a letter to which she responded. The two women share the same birthday, and the letter exchanges have been a...
Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Shocking Details On Who Is Banned
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will honor her legacy and bring world leaders together. Aside from politicians traveling to England to pay their respects, members of the royal family will put aside their differences in order to pay homage to their matriarch. Article continues below advertisement. Despite the remaining tension between...
A Royal Guest Tested Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving an astonishing 70 years and seven months on the throne before her heartbreaking death (via People). The queen was beloved by many, and people clamored to pay their respects to the late monarch. Newsweek reports that over 4.1...
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II: Extra trains from Manchester for mourners
Extra train services will run for people travelling from Manchester to London to pay respects to the Queen. Avanti West Coast has announced it will add four extra services from Tuesday between 09:35 and 17:55 BST to the capital from Manchester. Four more will then travel in the opposite direction...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
The Queen’s capital: what Elizabeth II’s death means to London
There are – at the time of writing – zero pubs in London called ‘The Queen Elizabeth II’. That might say something about the gradual evolution-slash-demise of the pub in London culture in the last 70 years. These days, only a proper charlie would invest hundreds of thousands of pounds in a precarious hospitality business then do something lame like calling it after the reigning monarch. It will be interesting to see if any now rename themselves in the late sovereign’s honour.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid-19 - 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey with her son Crown Prince Frederik
Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral and mourning events in London. Vaccinated Margrethe, 82, who is Europe's longest serving current head of state, and the only current queen regnant, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening, the royal household said.
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Portrait Released on Eve of State Funeral
On the evening before her state funeral in London, a final portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace. Via The Royal Family's official Twitter, the Palace wrote of the image, showing a beaming monarch, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released."
King Charles leads royal family into Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeral
His Majesty followed the Queen's coffin in procession from Westminster Hall to the cathedral, following the late monarch's four days of lying in state. King Charles was joined by his sons, Princes William and Harry, on the short walk to the ceremony, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders, senior politicians, and royals - have gathered to attend the funeral.
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
British Fury Over China Attending Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: 'An Insult'
A Chinese delegation will reportedly not be permitted to attend the late queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis and favorite pony played role in her state funeral
London — Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, along with one of her favorite ponies, were given roles in the late monarch's state funeral on Monday to say goodbye to their royal owner. Muick and Sandy, two young corgis, were wearing red and blue leashes when they were brought outside at...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music that will be played during the service
As the nation says a final farewell to Her Majesty, here’s a full programme of all the music that will feature during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022. The service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be led by the Dean of Westminster, with...
Britain raises a funeral toast to the Queen: Nation says its final farewells to Her Majesty as people pack out pubs and bars at the end of the bank holiday
Britons across the country raised a toast to the Queen on Monday night following her sombre state funeral in central London. Her Majesty, who died two weeks ago aged 96, was buried alongside Prince Philip at St George's Chapel following a poignant service at Westminster Abbey. The historic day of...
