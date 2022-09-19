Read full article on original website
Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada
Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
itechpost.com
Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office
It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Amex Looks to Hire 1,500 to Beef Up Tech Arm
American Express wants to expand its technology department by hiring 1,500 coders, developers and software engineers. In an interview Monday (Sept. 19) with Bloomberg News, American Express Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan said the company has already added 3,600 people to its tech staff this year and hopes to fill the remaining jobs before year’s end.
Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say
Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
Vox
Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore
The complaints from Amazon customers are similar and popping up across the US. From western New York to central Missouri to rural Washington state, some Amazon Prime members are asking a version of the same question: What happened to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping?. As Amazon brings next-day and same-day...
PillPack Founders to Exit Roles After Amazon Pharmacy Regroup
Amazon executives TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, who were instrumental in pushing the eCommerce titan more into health care, are now leaving the company, CNBC wrote Monday (Sept. 19). After Amazon bought PillPack in 2018 for $750 million, the two, who founded the company in 2013, helped roll out Amazon...
The Anti-Monopoly Campaigners Taking On Big Tech in Europe
Under Ursula von der Leyen’s presidency, the European Commission (EC) has moved to firm up what she refers to as “tech sovereignty.”. Among other European Union efforts to regulate Big Tech and ensure European tech sovereignty, earlier this year, the European Parliament voted to approve the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In a press release announcing the passing of the DMA, the EC said the bill is intended to “comprehensively regulate the gatekeeper power of the largest digital companies.”
Ars Technica
iRobot and Amazon agree to share data with FTC on $1.7B deal
After Amazon made a blockbuster of a deal to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot in August, it looked like Amazon was primed to suddenly dominate the consumer robotics industry. However, earlier this month, Politico reported that the deal won’t go through unless the Federal Trade Commission approves. Weeks in already, like...
More Regulatory Watching For Amazon, $1.7B Proposed Purchase Of iRobot Attracts Atention
Federal antitrust enforcers investigated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN proposal to buy Roomba maker iRobot Corp IRBT. Roomba dominates the smart vacuum market with a 75% market share by revenue in the U.S. The FTC formally requested documents from both companies explaining the proposed $1.7 billion deal's purpose and rationale, the Wall...
Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options
Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
FOXBusiness
American Express hiring 1,500 tech workers
American Express plans to hire 1,500 people for various technology jobs. The company is seeking to bring onboard the new workers for positions in "digital product, data and software engineering" by the end of the year to "support our business growth," Gerilyn Cammaroto, vice president of corporate affairs at AmEx, said in a statement Monday to FOX Business.
Amazon didn't give its UK warehouse workers a full day off for the Queen's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was given a state funeral on Monday, and many UK workers got the day off. Amazon gave its workers eight hours of extra holiday to mark the event, despite many working ten-hour days. Amazon workers told Insider they had to make up the difference using their personal...
pymnts
