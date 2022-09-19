ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

pymnts

Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada

Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amex Looks to Hire 1,500 to Beef Up Tech Arm

American Express wants to expand its technology department by hiring 1,500 coders, developers and software engineers. In an interview Monday (Sept. 19) with Bloomberg News, American Express Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan said the company has already added 3,600 people to its tech staff this year and hopes to fill the remaining jobs before year’s end.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon’s AI is sending delivery drivers on ‘impossible’ routes, workers say

Amazon’s artificial intelligence software that manages driver routes has been accused of sending them on ‘impossible’ journeys.The shopping behemoth’s software, which is supposed to make deliveries more efficient, has been criticised for not considering geographical features.“The AI often doesn’t account for real-world conditions like rivers or train tracks or roads that are too narrow for vehicles. The results are unreasonable demands and long hours,” said Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the vice executive chairman of Tokyo Union, as reported by Bloomberg.As a result, a group of 15 subcontracted drivers in Nagasaki have been protesting the company and formed a union earlier this week....
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo

The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
CELL PHONES
Vox

Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore

The complaints from Amazon customers are similar and popping up across the US. From western New York to central Missouri to rural Washington state, some Amazon Prime members are asking a version of the same question: What happened to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping?. As Amazon brings next-day and same-day...
ECONOMY
pymnts

PillPack Founders to Exit Roles After Amazon Pharmacy Regroup

Amazon executives TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, who were instrumental in pushing the eCommerce titan more into health care, are now leaving the company, CNBC wrote Monday (Sept. 19). After Amazon bought PillPack in 2018 for $750 million, the two, who founded the company in 2013, helped roll out Amazon...
BUSINESS
pymnts

The Anti-Monopoly Campaigners Taking On Big Tech in Europe

Under Ursula von der Leyen’s presidency, the European Commission (EC) has moved to firm up what she refers to as “tech sovereignty.”. Among other European Union efforts to regulate Big Tech and ensure European tech sovereignty, earlier this year, the European Parliament voted to approve the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In a press release announcing the passing of the DMA, the EC said the bill is intended to “comprehensively regulate the gatekeeper power of the largest digital companies.”
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

iRobot and Amazon agree to share data with FTC on $1.7B deal

After Amazon made a blockbuster of a deal to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot in August, it looked like Amazon was primed to suddenly dominate the consumer robotics industry. However, earlier this month, Politico reported that the deal won’t go through unless the Federal Trade Commission approves. Weeks in already, like...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
pymnts

Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

American Express hiring 1,500 tech workers

American Express plans to hire 1,500 people for various technology jobs. The company is seeking to bring onboard the new workers for positions in "digital product, data and software engineering" by the end of the year to "support our business growth," Gerilyn Cammaroto, vice president of corporate affairs at AmEx, said in a statement Monday to FOX Business.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

