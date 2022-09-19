Read full article on original website
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom Handy
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
fox5dc.com
Dumfries drug dealer convicted of causing multiple overdoses
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A Dumfries man was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to sell the deadly drug. According to court records and evidence presented during the trial, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn...
$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shooting captured by Tesla in Silver Spring
Today a Montgomery County judge handed the gunman a tough sentence. Bruce Leshan explains how a Tesla helped police find the guy.
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said. Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation...
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police
A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Detective, Dispatcher Earn Statewide Awards
Two members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received statewide recognition during the the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference on Sept. 20 in Virginia Beach. The VSA Deputy Sheriff of the Year award went to a Loudoun deputy who played a key role in a narcotics investigation that...
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with drug distribution following Whitman student’s death
The father of a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who died of a fentanyl overdose in January says he hopes that something positive results from the prosecution of the man who authorities say sold drugs to his son. Landen Hausman, 16, of Bethesda died Jan. 17 at...
Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for 2020 Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced defendant, Biet Van Tran, 65, to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of first-degree murder of victim, Linh Pham, 23, and to an additional 55 years in prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing attacks on Quy Luc, 32, and Thi Nyguen, 22.
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
