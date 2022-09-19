Read full article on original website
FinTech Lender Uses Novel Risk Model to Challenge Aggregator Rollups
Some people build businesses, others buy them. And some people build companies, sell them and buy other firms. But regardless of the strategy, there’s a simple commonality and necessity underpinning it all: capital. It’s the lifeblood that gets new business off the ground, that sustains operations … and it’s the lifeblood of mergers and acquisitions too.
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
Sardine Raises $51M for Fraud Prevention Solutions for FinTechs, DeFi
Sardine, which provides fraud, compliance and instant settlement solutions, has gotten $51.5 million in Series B financing, which will go toward product development and marketing and sales worldwide, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). The company’s real-time fraud prevention products help FinTechs and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies obtain faster...
Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology
Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally
Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
Federal Reserve Adds Business and Analytics Tool for FedACH Service
With both the number and the value of automated clearing house (ACH) payments continuing to rise, Federal Reserve Financial Services has launched a business and analytics tool meant to help financial institutions (FIs) optimize their business strategy and day-to-day ACH operations. The new tool, which is called the FedPayments Insights...
InvoiceCloud, Intellagents Integrate Tools for Insurance Carriers
Online bill payment services solution InvoiceCloud and insurance software supplier Intellagents have a new relationship in which they will provide “a premier billing and payments experience” to insurance carriers and their policyholders. With the integration of InvoiceCloud and Intellagents, insurance companies can implement InvoiceCloud’s solution for handling inbound...
Today in B2B Payments: Companies Announce 3 New Partnerships
Today in B2B payments, Cleareye.ai and J.P. Morgan partner on trade finance, Taulia and Standard Chartered collaborate on working capital finance solutions, and Suuchi GRID and Bankamoda team on supplier financing in Latin America. Plus, Sequence comes out of stealth and raises $19 million to build a billing and collections platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.
Meta Integrates WhatsApp, Salesforce to Let Merchants Chat With Consumers
Meta will be integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce to help businesses add ways to chat with customers, a WhatsApp blog said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will let them add more options to talk and manage communication directly from Salesforce’s platform. WhatsApp says its goal is to add “faster, richer” interactions...
Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland
Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
DTCP Raises $300M to Invest in Digital Transformation Firms
Independent investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP) has raised $300 million for its Growth Equity III Fund (GE III) to invest in companies focused on cloud-based enterprise software and business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). DTCP launched the fund in March and aims to close fundraising in 2023, according to a...
Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’
Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
Fortis, Visual Matrix Partner to Give Hotels More Payment Choices
Payment and commerce technology company Fortis and hotel tech provider Visual Matrix have partnered to enable hotel operators to offer their guests more payment choices. With the partnership, Fortis’ commerce platform will be integrated with Visual Matrix’s hotel operating system, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release.
Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto
Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform
Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
PSCU Expands Partnership With ValleyStar to Provide Debit Processing
PSCU, the payments credit union service organization (CUSO), has expanded a partnership with ValleyStar Credit Union to provide debit processing support in addition to the credit services already provided, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said Tuesday (Sept. 20). ValleyStar, which has more than $650 million in assets and works...
Taulia Collabs With Standard Chartered to Foster Working Capital Finance
Working capital manager Taulia and international banker Standard Chartered are collaborating to advance working capital finance solutions and will initially target supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new...
Revolut Debuts Freelance Payment Tool Revolut Pro
Financial super app Revolut has launched Revolut Pro, an income, expense and payment management account for self-employed workers. “The world of work is becoming more flexible,” the U.K.-based company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21). “Workers are increasingly choosing to work for themselves, as freelancers or in...
