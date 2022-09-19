Read full article on original website
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score
After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'
Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.
Motley Fool
I Already Paid My Student Loans -- Can I Get My Money Back?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ever since President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
FOXBusiness
More Americans racking up credit card debt as inflation rages
Credit card debt in the U.S. surged over the past year as painfully high inflation prompted more Americans to borrow money in order to keep spending. A new report from CreditCards.com shows that 60% of credit card holders have been carrying balances on their card for at least a year – a marked increase from 2021, when that rate was at just 10%.
What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing
Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
TD Bank, Target Credit Card Partnership to Continue Through 2030
Target’s RedCard credit card offerings will continue to be developed by the same team, as TD Bank and Target have extended their credit card partnership, which began in 2013, through 2030. With this contract extension, TD Bank will continue to be the exclusive issuer of Target co-branded and private...
LendingClub CEO Says Paycheck-to-Paycheck Living Is 'New Climate Crisis'
As various government agencies and reports use slight inflationary easing to show the economy isn’t in such bad shape, there’s an unescapable chill in the air, and it’s not just winter. It’s the cold reality that living is less affordable than ever. To track these trends,...
CNET
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card: An Inexpensive Travel Companion
The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card offers a good opportunity to bolster your travels with decent rewards and surprisingly useful perks for a card with no annual fee. It's a straightforward travel credit card that you can use to earn 1.25x miles per dollar on every purchase, with a...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland
Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Today in Crypto: Robinhood Adds USD Coin to Offerings; MicroStrategy Makes Smallest Buy of Bitcoin in 2+ Years
Robinhood Markets has added USD Coin stablecoin to its retail-focused crypto offerings, according to a report from Seeking Alpha on Tuesday. Users will now be able to send and receive USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, on Polygon and Ethereum networks. USDC will be the first stablecoin supported by Robinhood.
CNET
How the Federal Reserve Affects Interest Rates on Savings Accounts and CDs
The Federal Reserve plays a central role in the US economy, setting an important benchmark interest rate that can accelerate or cool economic activity. At a high level, these changes can have an impact on employment and the price of goods and services. But they can also impact consumer interest rates attached to savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs.
Opinion: Credit card debt is a problem — but these fees are ‘anti-competitive cartel behavior’
Utah is home to some of the highest rates of credit card debt in the nation, landing among the top 20 states in terms of the amount of credit debt carried by residents, according to a new report. The WalletHub survey found Utahns carry an average of $2,225 in credit...
Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto
Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
Sardine Raises $51M for Fraud Prevention Solutions for FinTechs, DeFi
Sardine, which provides fraud, compliance and instant settlement solutions, has gotten $51.5 million in Series B financing, which will go toward product development and marketing and sales worldwide, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). The company’s real-time fraud prevention products help FinTechs and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies obtain faster...
Japan's Rakuten Picks Goldman to Run Potential Banking IPO
Japan's Rakuten Group has tapped Goldman Sachs and Daiwa Securities to oversee an initial public offering (IPO) for its banking unit. That's according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) report by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. The sources say Rakuten — whose businesses include eCommerce, messaging, food delivery...
Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments
When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
Q4 Retail Forecasts a Matter of Relativity and Details
They say numbers don’t lie, but they can mislead. Try nailing down a solid forecast for the economic outlook for the fourth quarter about to begin, and things becomes clearly foggy. Former Saks Fifth Avenue CEO and Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that depending on...
