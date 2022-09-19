Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO