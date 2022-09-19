Read full article on original website
Related
DTCP Raises $300M to Invest in Digital Transformation Firms
Independent investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP) has raised $300 million for its Growth Equity III Fund (GE III) to invest in companies focused on cloud-based enterprise software and business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). DTCP launched the fund in March and aims to close fundraising in 2023, according to a...
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth
The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
Suuchi, Bankamoda Team on Supplier Financing in LatAm
Supply chain company Suuchi GRID has partnered with alternative bank Bankamoda in order to provide supplier finances to Suuchi GRID’s vendors and suppliers in Latin America, the companies announced Tuesday (Sept. 20). According to the release, GRID is the “modern standard” for supply chain operations built for apparel, cosmetics,...
At-Home Service Platforms Reshape Healthcare in Emerging Markets
In emerging markets like Nigeria, a generation of tech-driven healthcare innovators is disrupting the local health system by providing alternative ways to increase access while moving the emphasis away from a hospital-centric treatment model. One such firm, Famasi Africa, is taking a multipronged approach to healthcare delivery by integrating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Tops $1B in Payments Transactions
B2B cannabis platform LeafLink has topped $1 billion in transactions processed by its payments solutions since the company processed its first order in 2016. LeafLink processed these payments transactions for 1,700 operators in 22 markets, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release. “LeafLink looks to the future of cannabis...
Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink – COVID changed everything, or did it?
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China). With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world...
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform
Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally
Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
Sequence Raises $19M to Build B2B SaaS Billing, Collections Platform
Sequence has come out of stealth and announced that it has raised $19 million to build “the finance operations platform of the future” for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. The company is building a platform that will help companies manage pricing models, data about customer usage and transactions, financial...
Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’
Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
Noble Raises $18M Series A to Open US Office, Expand Products
No-code infrastructure FinTech startup Noble has raised $18 million to open an office in the U.S. and expand its suite of offerings to enable companies to build, launch and scale credit-based products and services like credit cards and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Noble is coming out of stealth after...
Goldman Sachs Expands Transaction Banking to EU
Goldman Sachs is bringing Transaction Banking (TxB) to Frankfurt, Germany, before heading to Amsterdam, as the U.S. banker expands into the European Union with its global transaction banking platform. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, TxB originally launched in the U.S. in 2020 and the U.K. in 2021....
EMEA Daily: The Independent Taps Bolt for eCommerce Payments; Noble Raises $18M to Expand, Open US Office
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Independent partners with Bolt for editorial eCommerce payments, and Israeli FinTech Noble announces an $18 million funding round and planned U.S. office. Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has...
Bank CEOs’ Congressional Testimonies Spotlight Digital Strategies, Inclusion
The hearing is titled: “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. And the appearance of and testimony by executives from the seven largest banks in the country on Wednesday (Sept. 21) before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services will touch on all manner of subjects, including capital reserve ratios, mortgage lending and financial inclusion.
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
Taulia Collabs With Standard Chartered to Foster Working Capital Finance
Working capital manager Taulia and international banker Standard Chartered are collaborating to advance working capital finance solutions and will initially target supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new...
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization
B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
Dubai-Based IT Distributor Mindware Launches B2B Site for UAE
Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a B2B eCommerce website in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it will soon do so in other regional markets. With the launch of the Mindware Store in the UAE, the company...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0