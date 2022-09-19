Read full article on original website
WFAFB looking to grow services with expansion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to purchase another building as they say they’re running out of space at their current location. It’s all to continue serving the community as the food bank services a large portion of Wichita County. WFAFB...
City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls public water system with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems award. They were awarded this for their emergency response assistance during the most recent winter storm. Many water systems had...
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New developments are set to begin on the east side of Wichita Falls after the city council approved a project to turn seven acres of land into an apartment complex, amongst other things. While some community members are excited for what this can do, others...
Tracking Cold Fronts
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain hot into at least Saturday despite a cold front moving into the area on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will again be back up close to 100 or higher but may pull back by a few degrees on Thursday thanks to the front. South winds and a return to hot weather is expected Friday and Saturday before the next front arrives on Sunday. This front will be much stronger and should push out temperatures back down by early next week.
JOB OPENING: Weekend News Anchor/Reporter
KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a weekend news anchor/reporter to join our team. Successful candidate must have excellent on-camera communication skills, excellent interviewing skills, and reporting skills. We prefer an anchor who can engage with audience on multiple platforms: TV, online, mobile, and social media. Must be a team player and newsroom leader, willing to do whatever it takes to get the latest and best story and impactful information to our community.
Scammers target gym members
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been reports of scammers in and around Crunch Fitness in Wichita Falls trying to involve gym members to be a part of a so-called mentor program. Management at crunch fitness said they take these claims very seriously and after investigating, they plan to...
Cinemark hosts ‘Septrektember’ movie screenings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting Star Trek fans out for movie screenings this month. “Septrektember” will give fans a chance to celebrate the “iconic, out-of-this-world franchise.”. The films will be screened on the following dates:. Star Trek First Contact (1996) on Sept. 21. Star Trek...
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Denison man was killed Tuesday at the Rednecks with Paychecks event just outside of Saint Jo, according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m. The man, identified as 61-year-old Rickey Doty, was reportedly...
Health Watch: TMJ disorders: the “impostor” of pain
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. James Green with Star Image Dentistry has seen many patients come through his office with pain surrounding the jaw. TMJ, which stands for Temporomandibular Joint, connects the jaw to the skull. When combined with poor breathing, allergies, or improper joint development during childhood, this joint can cause some extreme pain.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a fentanyl overdose is now standing up against this fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things I shouldn’t have to be burying my baby ..None of us should.”
Rider student earns perfect score on AP Drawing Exam
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is celebrating a student who earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Exam in May of 2022. Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of one to five. Rider High School senior Hayden Nguyen earned the top score of five, and was one of only 343 students in the world to earn every point possible on the exam.
Midwestern State men’s soccer blanks Oklahoma Christian
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State men’s soccer hosted Oklahoma Christian Wednesday night.
Keeping kids safe amid fentanyl crisis
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Narcan is an opioid antagonist, a medicine that is supposed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl. But just like any other medication, Narcan can have side effects. “This is a whole different ball game. It is your life,” Tosha Chesar, Family Nurse...
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street. The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
League of Women Voters encourages community to register to vote
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are still several weeks away from midterm elections, but Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
