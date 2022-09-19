Labor union endorses Pritzker, who says collective bargaining should be a right

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — At the Laborer’s District Council Training Center on Chicago’s West Side, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker enthusiastically accepted the endorsement of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA).

He noted that LIUNA was one of the earliest labor groups to endorse him over anti-union Bruce Rauner in 2018.

As he accepted the LIUNA endorsement, Pritzker said he crushed Rauner’s re-election hopes 4 years ago with union support and plans to crush GOP challenger Darren Bailey in November.

But, he told the crowd at the training center, there’s more work to do.

“I’ve spent much of the last four years undoing the damage of the Republican, anti-worker agenda, and together we’ve made Illinois a pro-union, pro-workers’ rights state once again,” Pritzker said.

Collective bargaining, Pritzker added, should be a right, and he urged the unions to fight for passage of the Workers Rights Amendment.

“We need to make union organizing a constitutional right and stop Republican efforts to eliminate collective bargaining, so this November, we will pass the Workers Rights Amendment,” he said.

Pritzker said the partnership between labor and the government has helped Illinois prosper.

He said Illinois’ economy is growing, along with good union jobs — and the progress must continue.

