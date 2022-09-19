ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcbizjournal.com

Union Road Redevelopment Parcels In Spring Valley Sell for $4.65 Million; West Nyack Commercial Parcels Sold; Washington Mews Secures $12.5 Million Financing

Union Road in Spring Valley Sites Sold For Redevelopment. MF Monsey Management of Monsey purchased 53 and 61 Union Road in Spring Valley from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley. The purchase price for the two parcels was $4.65 million. 53 Union was the former location of a towing and tire shop. The two parcels (50.78-2-44 and 50.78-2-45) total 1.12 acres.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomona, NY
Haverstraw, NY
Government
City
Haverstraw, NY
City
West Haverstraw, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something thing that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage

Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The Warehouse#Rockland Green#Ae#Stony Point
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Pets
101.5 WPDH

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center

Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
YONKERS, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
boozyburbs.com

Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location

Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete

Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy