Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Related
rcbizjournal.com
Union Road Redevelopment Parcels In Spring Valley Sell for $4.65 Million; West Nyack Commercial Parcels Sold; Washington Mews Secures $12.5 Million Financing
Union Road in Spring Valley Sites Sold For Redevelopment. MF Monsey Management of Monsey purchased 53 and 61 Union Road in Spring Valley from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley. The purchase price for the two parcels was $4.65 million. 53 Union was the former location of a towing and tire shop. The two parcels (50.78-2-44 and 50.78-2-45) total 1.12 acres.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something thing that can be locked up.
westchestermagazine.com
5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center
Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
boozyburbs.com
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location
Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete
Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Comments / 0