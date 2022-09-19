William "Bill" F. Houser, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Willows at Willard surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 5, 1941 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Edwin and Marian (Sweet) Houser. Bill retired from R.R. Donnelley in Willard, served 9 years as the Cemetery Sexton at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, and was an active member of Lifepoint Community Church. He was an avid bicyclist, NASCAR and race fan, Boy Scout leader and enjoyed spending time with family.

