richlandsource.com
Mary Lee Minor selected as 2022 Crawford Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The mayor and commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
richlandsource.com
Tyger Book Barn: Mansfield Senior High partners with Altrusa to bring free books downtown
MANSFIELD — A “free little library” is popping up soon on the square in Mansfield. The library will go up outside First United Methodist Church and be filled with free books for readers of all ages. Dalton Riley recently completed the project as part of his studies...
richlandsource.com
Aunt Dixie chosen as Morrow County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She has a heart for her community and...
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" F. Houser
William "Bill" F. Houser, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Willows at Willard surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 5, 1941 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Edwin and Marian (Sweet) Houser. Bill retired from R.R. Donnelley in Willard, served 9 years as the Cemetery Sexton at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, and was an active member of Lifepoint Community Church. He was an avid bicyclist, NASCAR and race fan, Boy Scout leader and enjoyed spending time with family.
richlandsource.com
Clothes Closet of Morrow County earns the 2022 Community Service Award
MOUNT GILEAD – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced The Clothes Closet of Morrow County as the 2022 Community Service Organization Awardee. The organization started in Mount Gilead in 1986 by the Little Pride and Joys Mothers Club.
richlandsource.com
OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park
MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
richlandsource.com
Modern Woodmen hosts Sporting Clays fundraiser for Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America
Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and surrounding areas recently helped raise money for Buckeye Council Boys Scouts of America on Sept. 15. The event, which was a Sporting Clays tournament, raised over $21,000. This includes $2,500 from Modern Woodmen matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.
richlandsource.com
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Vickie L. Luster
Vickie Lynn (Kemp)(Snyder) Luster, beloved wife, mother, and mamaw went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. A nearly lifelong resident of Shelby, Ohio, she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate neighbor, educator, servant, and follower of Christ. To plant a...
richlandsource.com
Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
richlandsource.com
Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
richlandsource.com
Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers
MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
richlandsource.com
Local leaders launching entrepreneurship program for Crawford County students
BUCYRUS – Crawford CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) is a new county-wide program targeting high school students who are interested in business and entrepreneurship. The program is set to begin serving students in the fall of 2023. An effort to raise community support and investment is currently underway.
richlandsource.com
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Board of Control awards bike trail connector design contract to K.E. McCartney
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Board of Control on Tuesday awarded a $201,932 contract to K.E. McCartney & Associates to design a $1.7 million connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road. City engineer Bob Bianchi said the original estimate was between $160,000 and $170,000 to design a 1.25-mile, 10-foot...
richlandsource.com
John announces community capital assistance projects for Richland County
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County) has announced $141,383 in funding has been approved by the State Controlling Board for various community capital assistance projects throughout Richland County. “I supported the legislation that’s going to make enhancements and improvements to various facilities to aid individuals with developmental...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Job Fair announced for Thursday, Sept. 29
MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event September 27
GALION — The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, September 27. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
richlandsource.com
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days
MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice. Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
