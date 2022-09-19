ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mary Lee Minor selected as 2022 Crawford Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The mayor and commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Aunt Dixie chosen as Morrow County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She has a heart for her community and...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

William "Bill" F. Houser

William "Bill" F. Houser, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Willows at Willard surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 5, 1941 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Edwin and Marian (Sweet) Houser. Bill retired from R.R. Donnelley in Willard, served 9 years as the Cemetery Sexton at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, and was an active member of Lifepoint Community Church. He was an avid bicyclist, NASCAR and race fan, Boy Scout leader and enjoyed spending time with family.
PLYMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park

MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Vickie L. Luster

Vickie Lynn (Kemp)(Snyder) Luster, beloved wife, mother, and mamaw went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. A nearly lifelong resident of Shelby, Ohio, she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate neighbor, educator, servant, and follower of Christ. To plant a...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers

MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students

SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

John announces community capital assistance projects for Richland County

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County) has announced $141,383 in funding has been approved by the State Controlling Board for various community capital assistance projects throughout Richland County. “I supported the legislation that’s going to make enhancements and improvements to various facilities to aid individuals with developmental...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Job Fair announced for Thursday, Sept. 29

MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event September 27

GALION — The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, September 27. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALION, OH

