Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Apple Increasing App Store Prices in Certain European, Asian Countries
Apple is raising the price of apps and in-app purchases in some countries in Europe and Asia as of Oct. 5, though auto-renewable subscriptions will be excluded. “Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price,” Apple said in a blog post for developers on Monday (Sept. 19). “If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers.”
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
More Antitrust Pain For Amazon, Microsoft And Google: UK Regulator Promises Action
U.K. digital regulator Ofcom proposed investigating digital markets, including cloud computing, internet messaging, and smart devices. Ofcom will first probe whether the so-called hyperscale cloud providers, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp's MSFT Azure, Alphabet Inc' GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud, hampered innovation and growth. Collectively, these three firms...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan
Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
iRobot Says It Is Cooperating With FTC Review of Amazon Deal
Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot has drawn the attention of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has reportedly asked the two companies for more information about the deal. iRobot said in a Tuesday (Sept. 20) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the FTC had requested...
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
Goldman Sachs is Showing the Ropes to Small Businesses
Goldman Sachs is continuing its 13-year tradition of adding support to the backbone of America’s economy — small businesses — by handpicking owners each year for an intensive course in entrepreneurship. The company is accepting applications now. The no-charge 10,000 Small Businesses program was launched in 2009...
Revolut Debuts Freelance Payment Tool Revolut Pro
Financial super app Revolut has launched Revolut Pro, an income, expense and payment management account for self-employed workers. “The world of work is becoming more flexible,” the U.K.-based company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21). “Workers are increasingly choosing to work for themselves, as freelancers or in...
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?
MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
Walmart's secretive fintech ONE is the new disruptor in consumer banking, and the retailer has nabbed talent from Wall Street mainstays like Goldman Sachs.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. The most interesting thing I learned when I first visited a Walmart was the sheer range of goods the retailer has on offer. Turns out that diversity extends to services — specifically banking — too. Walmart has sewn the seeds for a thriving fintech...
Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his Twitter lawsuit, but the two have had a crypto bromance stretching back years. Here's how it started.
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk are vocal crypto enthusiasts and have been friendly to each other online. Most recently, Dorsey tweeted his support for Musk as he joins Twitter's board of directors. Their friendship stands out against other tech execs' feuds, like Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook's. See more stories...
Opendoor Business Model Flaw Drives Losses on 42% of August Deals
Opendoor Technologies reported it lost money on 42% of transactions in August as the U.S. housing market falters for builders, flippers and others looking to sell houses, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Sept. 19). Opendoor has warned investors that it thinks it’ll lose as much as $175 million in adjusted earnings before...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Asking Backers for Up To $1B at $32B Valuation
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly in talks with investors to follow up a January funding round with a bigger infusion of capital for his cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX. The CEO and founder of the second-largest exchange is asking investors to back FTX with as much as $1 billion to keep his company’s valuation at approximately $32 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday (Sept. 22) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum
Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
Jeff Bezos, CEO Andy Jassy Must Go Before FTC in Amazon Probe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy have no choice but to testify before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the agency’s ongoing investigation after a ruling on Wednesday (Sept. 22) didn’t go their way. Bezos and Jassy had attempted to get out of facing regulators, but...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
