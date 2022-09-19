ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At-Home Service Platforms Reshape Healthcare in Emerging Markets

In emerging markets like Nigeria, a generation of tech-driven healthcare innovators is disrupting the local health system by providing alternative ways to increase access while moving the emphasis away from a hospital-centric treatment model. One such firm, Famasi Africa, is taking a multipronged approach to healthcare delivery by integrating a...
London-Based Paysafe Joins Spreedly Partner Program

Paysafe, an international payments company headquartered in London, announced in a press release Wednesday (Sept. 21) that it is joining Spreedly’s Partnership Program — an “inclusive ecosystem which offers multiple payments services globally, with 120+ available integrations from a single point of connection.”. The partnership between Paysafe...
GM Sectec, Visa Help LatAm, Caribbean Boost Cybersecurity

Global cybersecurity firm GM Sectec and global payments company Visa are working together to step up fraud prevention and cybersecurity best practices in the Latin American and the Caribbean region. As a further extension of the existing alliance between GM Sectec and Visa, in partnership with Visa’s Cybersource solution, the...
Dubai-Based IT Distributor Mindware Launches B2B Site for UAE

Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a B2B eCommerce website in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it will soon do so in other regional markets. With the launch of the Mindware Store in the UAE, the company...
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth

The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
Japan's Rakuten Picks Goldman to Run Potential Banking IPO

Japan's Rakuten Group has tapped Goldman Sachs and Daiwa Securities to oversee an initial public offering (IPO) for its banking unit. That's according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) report by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. The sources say Rakuten — whose businesses include eCommerce, messaging, food delivery...
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion

Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
Verity Debuts Family Banking App for MENA Users

Verity, a FinTech which works to help younger people earn, save and spend responsibly, has rolled out a new family banking and financial literacy app for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release. The app will include Visa prepaid cards, with...
How Local Developers Are Driving Gaming Innovation Across MENA

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is one of the fastest-growing markets for the gaming industry. In Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone, about 65 million gamers generated $1.76 billion in 2021. And by 2025, those numbers are projected to rise to 86 million gamers creating a $3.14 billion opportunity.
Citi to Exit UK Retail Banking, Focus on Wealthiest Customers

Citigroup is planning to end its retail banking operations in the U.K., shifting its focus to its wealthiest clients. According to a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21), the banking giant said it was inviting its wealthier customers to begin using its private banking services as it scales down its retail business. Customers who don’t meet the criteria for this new service will see their accounts closed.
Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
Groupe BPCE Merges Payplug and Dalenys Into Single Payments Subsidiary

Two subsidiaries of French retail banking conglomerate Groupe BPCE are set to join forces in a move to consolidate the group’s FinTech operations. Payplug, an omnichannel payments solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and Dalenys, an eCommerce-focused payment platform, are being combined and will henceforth operate under the Payplug brand, Groupe BPCE said in a news release.
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses

Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
Today in B2B Payments: Companies Announce 3 New Partnerships

Today in B2B payments, Cleareye.ai and J.P. Morgan partner on trade finance, Taulia and Standard Chartered collaborate on working capital finance solutions, and Suuchi GRID and Bankamoda team on supplier financing in Latin America. Plus, Sequence comes out of stealth and raises $19 million to build a billing and collections platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.
ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market

Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization

B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform

Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
