Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application

Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
Stanly News & Press
New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center
Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
corneliustoday.com
Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area
[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle approves 12-month pilot program with Peel Scooters
Due to the popularity of the bright-yellow electric scooters in downtown Albemarle, the city council on Monday night unanimously approved a 12-month pilot contract agreement between the city and Peel Scooters, the Kannapolis-based electric micro-mobility vehicle sharing company that introduced the 20 vehicles last month. “I’m extremely excited. We look...
Stanly News & Press
Morgan Chair picks up the pieces, continues to operate despite fire
The indomitable spirit of one local business has continued despite the tragedy of losing its primary location to a fire. Stanfield custom furniture company Morgan Chair has a new home and has continued to employ its 25 full- and part-time employees. The company is now working out of the old Rusco building in Oakboro on South Main Street after the factory on Sunset Lake Road caught fire Friday afternoon.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle again denies Smith Douglas Homes’ annexation request for property off City Lake Drive
For the second time in less than a year, the Albemarle City Council voted against annexing roughly 86 acres on City Lake Drive after hearing flood-related concerns from members of the public. The request had previously been denied during a council meeting last October. The specific location of the property,...
Tips for planting a new tree on your property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
WBTV
‘It’s a scary situation’: Indian Land neighbors want change on road where crashes are common
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - People living in a neighborhood in the Indian Land area say they have had enough. People living off Regent Parkway say there have been more than 20 crashes in that 845 feet stretch of road in almost a decade. They say those are just the ones that are documented. They have been asking the county for help for years but the county says it could not help until recently.
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Uptown road reopens, ‘no threat’ after dog alerts to trash can: CMPD
The trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m., CMPD said.
cn2.com
Construction Tour of E & J Gallo Winery, Some Operations Set to Begin in October
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. This comes after the company announced in 2021 it would be establishing an East Coast production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross
At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
Residents’ cars vandalized after moving into new northeast Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents of a new apartment complex near Hidden Valley are on alert after three car owners found their windows shattered. The vandalism happened early Wednesday at The Livano Tryon apartments on North Tyron Street. The victims said Wednesday they just moved into the apartments from out of...
cn2.com
City Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. announcing his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family.
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
Stanly News & Press
ECA to have craft, yard, bake sale
The Stanly County Extension Community Association will have a craft, bake and yard sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center. With booths inside and outside, more than 40 vendors are expected. There will also be a food truck on site.
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners approve rezoning, award incentive grant
LINCOLNTON – After a series of marathon meetings in recent months, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners kept its Sept. 19 meeting short and sweet, wrapping up in under an hour. Wingate Hill Road. The board voted unanimously in favor of the lone zoning request on the docket, rezoning...
