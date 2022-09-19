Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still be above normal in the 90s (88 normal). Next week Monday, a “cold” front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO