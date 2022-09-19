Read full article on original website
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder traffic delays expected this afternoon
This afternoon, Sept. 20, significant traffic delays are expected in DeRidder as an oversized load makes its way along Hwy. 190 in Merryville and down US 171. The load was expected to pass through the area around 8 a.m. Tuesday, but was delayed in Texas. DeRidder police are advising motorists...
KPLC TV
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by authorities. This story will be updated as we...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
KPLC TV
Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at both DeRidder and Leesville high schools. Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said bogus reports are being made at schools across the state. Authorities in both Beauregard...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman dies after car strikes guardrail; driver cited for careless operation
St. Martin Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman died after the car she was riding in crashed into a guardrail on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, police say. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles died from injuries in the crash. Hayes was a passenger in a 2011...
KPLC TV
Kinder boil advisory lifted
KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot days continue this week, but some relief is finally in sight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is the start of Autumn, but only by the calendar, as some of the hottest weather of the week settles in with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. This comes thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the region also keeps rain out of the forecast.
KPLC TV
Deridder mayor pulls permit after several water mains broken
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Internet at the expense of the Deridder’s water system. Monday, the mayor took action, pulling permits for a fiber company after multiple broken water mains. All water customers in DeRidder have been under a boil advisory since Friday. “I can’t continue to ask our citizens,...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still be above normal in the 90s (88 normal). Next week Monday, a “cold” front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.
Lake Charles woman dies in I-10 crash
The accident happened on I-10 eastbound between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, State Police say. One person died, another was injured, and a child in the car wasn't hurt.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
KPLC TV
Oberlin under boil advisory
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
A passenger is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 10 between Breaux and Henderson.
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Fall Event
Leesville, La - The city of Leesville is proud to announce their family fall event including, Witch way to Main Street, the armadillo motorcycle rally, The Louisiana Championship Derby Race, a car and bike show, and a poker run. The festivities kick off on October 29th at 8:00 am where...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
