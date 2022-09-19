Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
25newsnow.com
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
Central Illinois Proud
Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
madisoncountyjournal.com
1 shot near Harvey Crossing
A Canton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the Harvey Crossing subdivision off of Yandell Road near Deerfield Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Xavier Amir Gilbert, 19, 147 Links Drive in Canton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident,...
1470 WMBD
Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Victim identified in Sunday morning crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
1470 WMBD
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
1470 WMBD
Memphis teacher’s death while running spurs Peoria Police safety clinic
PEORIA, Ill. – The death of Memphis-area school teacher Eliza Fletcher while she was out on an early morning run earlier this month prompted Peoria Police to want to show local runners and walkers what they can do to stay safe. Peoria Police Sergeant Dave Smith will lead a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
Central Illinois Proud
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
Comments / 0