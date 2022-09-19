Cleveland pounds another nail in the Twins’ coffin

Minnesota drops below .500 on a day when Sonny Gray was pulled due to injury after just two innings of work.

Josh Naylor went deep in the first inning to bring in three runs and Amed Rosario brought in three more with a sixth inning homer as the Guardians pounded the Twins 11-4 Monday.

Twins starter Sonny Gray gave up four runs in the first two innings before being replaced by Ronny Henriquez to start the third. The Twins later announced Gray was pulled due to hamstring tightness. A similar issue landed him on the injured list back in April.

Minnesota drew within a run before Rosario gave the Guardians breathing room again in the bottom of the sixth.

Henriquez became the first player to appear for the Twins born in the 2000s when he came on in the third. He gave up four hits and three earned runs, striking out two, in four innings of work.

The Twins had loaded the bases after Nick Gordon’s home run to open the sixth inning but Mark Contreras hit into an unassisted double play to end the inning and end the Twins’ comeback chances.

The Twins drop below .500 with the loss to Cleveland and sit 7 games back of first place in the AL Central. Minnesota opens up a three game series in Kansas City tomorrow night, first pitch is set for 7:10pm.