Flashy Bishop Lamor Whitehead says NYPD thinks he staged $1M robbery

By Haley Brown, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Flashy Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead said Monday he thinks even the NYPD believes he staged the armed robbery in which he had more than $1 million in jewelry swiped during a live-streamed sermon.

Whitehead made the claim at a press conference after another live-streamed incident Sunday in which he got into a tussle with a woman who apparently crashed his service.

“I believe that the NYPD do not feel I was robbed,’’ said Whitehead — who wore a huge gold and diamond chain, ruby ring, Fendi emblazoned sweater and Fendi shoes as he rolled up to the presser outside Brooklyn’s 69th Precinct in a white Rolls Royce convertible with an orange interior.

“I believe they feel that I set this whole robbery up,’’ he said. “And I’ve heard this from the NYPD, and I’m not going to say any names.

“What’s going around in the NYPD is, ‘Bishop Whitehead set this robbery up. They staged it.’

“The gunmen put a gun in my 8-month-old baby’s face,” he said of the July incident.

“So now, why would they respect me and my church if they feel that I’m a criminal?’’ he said of the cops, raging against being taken into custody over Sunday’s dust-up involving the woman .

In that incident, Whitehead was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries on Remsen Avenue in Canarsie when two women interrupted the service.

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was robbed during a live-streamed service in July.
Gregory P. Mango

“I’ve never seen them before in my life,” he said.

The bishop grabbed one of the women — later identified as Tarsha Howard, 47 — and pushed her out of the frame.

“Everyone’s saying I choked her. How can you choke someone from behind?” Whitehead said.

“I grabbed her from behind, from her shirt behind, and I escorted her out. I grabbed her shoulder and the back of her shirt. I didn’t grab no flesh” the bishop said.

Cops put Whitehead in handcuffs afterward and took him to the precinct for questioning before releasing him hours later. Meanwhile, Howard was arrested and faces raps including trespassing.

“I’m a black man, so automatically I’m a criminal, right?’’ Whitehead fumed Monday.

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was robbed of $1 million worth of his jewelry.
DCPI
Critics have said the bishop's lavish lifestyle has made him a prime target for trouble.
Bishop Lamor Whitehead also got in a tussle with a woman during a service.

The bishop — an ex-con who has done time for grand larceny and identity theft — griped, “I was thrown in a cage with another felon.

“I went from pulpit to the cell for no reason,” said Whitehead, claiming at one point that he has two PhDs, one in business and the other in theology.

“So going through the NYPD — and it’s verified — they believe that I set [the robbery] up. So until they see, I guess, these criminals, that when they get caught and they see that they are arrested and I have nothing to do with it, then I want my apology, because the NYPD and the media have set up a platform to believe that I’m not a victim. I’m a villain because I’m African American.”

Whitehead was robbed during a live-streamed service in July — with the crooks making off with more than an estimated $1 million in jewelry in the caught-on-camera caper, police and the bishop said at the time.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead said be believes the NYPD thinks he staged the armed robbery in which he had more than $1 million in jewelry stolen.
Gregory P. Mango

The NYPD would only say Monday that the case remains open.

Critics have said his lavish lifestyle has made him a prime target for trouble, while some people have questioned whether the robbery was even real. The bishop has denied having anything to do with the crime.

Earlier this month, the bishop filed separate lawsuits against a popular YouTuber and another online personality who publicly claimed he was a scammer, among other things.

