ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 34, Colts 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Chiefs have impressed in their first two games of the season. The Colts have not. We expect that to continue in Week 3."

Draft Kings : Chiefs will cover spread in game vs. Colts

It writes: "The Chiefs should be able to bulldoze the Colts easily. Matt Ryan struggled against the Jaguars defense today, throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns, and while the Colts have had mysterious struggles in recent years against Jacksonville, the Chiefs are a much stronger all-around team and should be able to easily cover a six-point spread."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : Take the Chiefs to cover in Week 3 vs. Colts

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Indianapolis is beat up in Week 2 and getting stunned early by Jacksonville. That won't do this team any favors against a championship-caliber team like Kansas City, so I expect this line to continue trending in KC's direction."

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 24.9, Colts 22.9

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will narrowly beat the Colts in the NFL Week 3 game.

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRNcI_0i1qwApL00

Gambling News : Go with Chiefs to cover, under in game vs. Colts

Jessie Carter writes: "The Chiefs are going to rip the Colts apart on Sunday. We think Mahomes is going to continue playing great, while Kansas’ defense has a chance to improve its stats and keep the Colts to under 20 points."

ESPN : Chiefs have a 57.1% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 42.3% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Kansas City, MO
Football
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs#Texans#Bears Chiefs#Dolphins Eagles#Patriots#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons#Giants#The Arizona Republic
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay is handed a four-game suspension by the NFL after arrest on a misdemeanor charge for 'breaking a vacuum cleaner during an argument with the mother of his son'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Gay's suspension is related to an arrest for a misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park in January. The 24-year-old was arrested on January 19 on a charge of criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy