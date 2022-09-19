Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 34, Colts 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Chiefs have impressed in their first two games of the season. The Colts have not. We expect that to continue in Week 3."

Draft Kings : Chiefs will cover spread in game vs. Colts

It writes: "The Chiefs should be able to bulldoze the Colts easily. Matt Ryan struggled against the Jaguars defense today, throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns, and while the Colts have had mysterious struggles in recent years against Jacksonville, the Chiefs are a much stronger all-around team and should be able to easily cover a six-point spread."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : Take the Chiefs to cover in Week 3 vs. Colts

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Indianapolis is beat up in Week 2 and getting stunned early by Jacksonville. That won't do this team any favors against a championship-caliber team like Kansas City, so I expect this line to continue trending in KC's direction."

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 24.9, Colts 22.9

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will narrowly beat the Colts in the NFL Week 3 game.

More: NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

Gambling News : Go with Chiefs to cover, under in game vs. Colts

Jessie Carter writes: "The Chiefs are going to rip the Colts apart on Sunday. We think Mahomes is going to continue playing great, while Kansas’ defense has a chance to improve its stats and keep the Colts to under 20 points."

ESPN : Chiefs have a 57.1% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 42.3% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?