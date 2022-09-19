Disney fans say park is losing magic

Photo credit Getty Images

It was once the most revered family vacation destination. Now, some Disney enthusiasts say the "Happiest Place on Earth" is losing its magic.

According to a new study, the cost of Disney is keeping guests from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often.

The gambling website time2play recently released a study based on data from self-described Disney World enthusiasts about the rising costs to visit the park.

The survey showed that 92.6% believe the cost of a Disney World vacation is out of reach for an average family.

Not only that, but 68.3% say the "rampant price increases and nickel and diming" makes it feel like the theme park has lost all its magic.

The results indicate that what was once a rite of passage trip for middle-class American children has evolved into a luxury getaway for the privileged, according to the survey.

The cost has grown to such a level that families are left dreaming for years upon years of being able to afford a trip to the theme park, the survey shows.

"Among our respondents, 48.3% report postponing a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. Those who are still planning to go said they expect their next trip to cost 35.7% more on average than their previous visit," time2play reported.

The cost for a standard one-park day ticket is currently $134, though prices can fluctuate from around $100 to over $150 depending on the date.

Disney has not commented on the survey results.