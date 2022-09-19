ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions love pouring in after dominant win vs. Commanders: 'A coaching clinic in Motown'

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx5Co_0i1qvwn400

Detroit Lions fans may feel a little like the titular character from the movie "Talladega Nights" after Ricky Bobby was called in to be a replacement driver at the last minute and surprised everyone with a podium finish.

"And, uh, I'm not sure what to do with my hands," Will Ferrell's character said in a post-race interview.

Lions fans likely aren't sure what to do, either, with all the praise coming their way after a thorough 36-27 victory Sunday over Washington.

Anybody who's followed the franchise long enough has seen the preseason hype train roll in — maybe not quite to the level of this offseason thanks to HBO's "Hard Knocks" — before those hopes are dashed just weeks into the season.

GRIT IS MORE THAN A CLICHE:D’Andre Swift’s big day on bum ankle reveals something about him and Lions

SOMETHING'S BREWING:Aidan Hutchinson might be part of Lions’ heritage of defensive line excellence

But the praise for Dan Campbell's team came pouring in Monday from media outlets all over the country.

"Man (former Lions quarterback) Dan Orlovsky and I tried to tell folks about the Lions!" tweeted ESPN's Marcus Spears. "You better bring your lunch (pal) when you play em."

Jared Goff threw for 246 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and the team ran 24 times for 191 yards (eight yards per attempt) despite the fact they were missing all three of their projected starting interior lineman with various injuries; Jonah Jackson (finger), Frank Ragnow (groin, foot) and Halapoulivati Vaitai (back), who were replaced by Dan Skipper, Evan Brown and Logan Stenberg.

Campbell singled out Skipper in the locker room — the entire team began chanting "Skip, Skip, Skip, Skip" — and brought him as the first man to the podium. NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" picked up on it and Peter Schrager gave Skipper the game ball for his performance.

"The Lions were without Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson yesterday, without Frank Ragnow yesterday, big Halapoulivaati Vaitai, he was out as well, no problem because Dan Skipper who has never started an NFL game, was cut in the summer on Hard Knocks and has been on practice squads for six years gets the call up," Schrager said. "This guy has never started a game in his NFL career, never played guard in his NFL career… and (the Lions) have an amazing game.

"The Lions looked amazing yesterday, their offense scored a ton of points, they have scored as much as the Chiefs have through two weeks."

The Lions have scored 35 points or more in three straight games, dating back to Week 18 of 2021, for the first time since 1952-53 when they repeated as champions. Goff has thrown two or more touchdowns in six straight home games, something no quarterback in franchise history (not even Matthew Stafford) has done.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored a touchdown in six straight games, which is a Lions record, and has caught eight or more passes in eight straight games, which has only been done twice before in league history. The second-year receiver had two more touchdowns Sunday.

As dominant as the passing game has been, the rushing attack was just as potent. Through two games, the Lions are averaging seven yards per rushing attempt, and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger credited the Lions' new play caller for the early success.

"Lions OC Ben Johnson is brilliant with what he is creating," Baldinger tweeted. "Highly explosive plays out of the RUN GAME. They are averaging 7+ (yards per) rush. Doesn’t matter who is in the lineup.

"It’s a coaching clinic in Motown."

While the offense has been the highlight through two weeks, the Lions put together a complete game in all three phases against the Commanders. The defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson who became the first rookie in franchise history to record three sacks in a single game, pitched a shutout in the first half and allowed just two first downs.

The defensive highlight of the game came from Charles Harris, who recorded a strip-sack of Carson Wentz, causing the ball to roll out of the end zone as a safety.

On the ensuing free-kick, Kalif Raymond ripped off a 52-yard return as part of the Lions' well-rounded attack.

"It’s rare to have all three phases of a football team fail, concurrently, in one half of football, but everyone on the road team (Washington) stunk the joint out in the first two quarters," wrote The Athletic's David Aldridge. "The Lions dominated, leading 22-0 at halftime. Detroit’s offense carved up Washington’s defense; the Lions’ defense held the Commanders to two first downs and 56 total yards. The Lions’ defense forced a safety; Kalif Raymond returned a kickoff 52 yards, setting up a short field; Jared Goff went 12-of-22 for 153 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 13-yarder to Amon-Ra St. Brown in which Washington corner William Jackson III was there, but fell in the end zone.

"I would write more about the half, except Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson, who had three sacks in the first 30 minutes, strip-sacked my laptop."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday

Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Peter Schrager
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Brian Baldinger
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions Love#Commanders#American Football#Detroit Lions#Ferrell#Hbo#Espn
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy