Bullet goes through apartment wall, hits adjoining neighbor

GALENA, Kan. – A victim is hit in the forehead after a suspect fires a gun in the adjoining duplex apartment.

The shooting happened on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Around 4:30 pm, someone reported a possible shooting in the Foxfire addition of Galena. Officers with the Galena Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Police Department released details today.

After their initial investigation, officers believe a resident inside a duplex apartment fired a gun in her apartment. Police say the bullet went through the adjoining apartment’s wall and hit a resident in that apartment in the forehead.

Emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

In the suspect’s apartment, officers found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers requested and obtained a search warrant for the apartment and continued investigating.

Officers found additional weapons, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search.

The Police Department says they arrested two people, a male and female, and took them to the Cherokee County Jail. Authorities are requesting the following charges:

Female Suspect (Bond set at $10,000) Aggravated Battery, criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Use of Weapons, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Distribute and Possession of drug Paraphernalia

Male Suspect (Bond set at $10,000) Criminal use of a Weapon, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute and Possession of Paraphernalia



(It is KOAM policy to not release the name of an arrested suspect in most cases until they are formally charged.)

