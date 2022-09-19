ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘Serial’ case: Judge overturns Adnan Syed’s conviction, releases him

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PblHo_0i1qvMSG00

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”

At the behest of prosecutors, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and she approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.

Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share exculpatory evidence with Syed’s defense. She ordered him released from custody and placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring. She also ordered the state to decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days.

Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, received widespread attention in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring countless dinner table debates about Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

Report: Prosecutors move to have Serial’s Adnan Syed conviction vacated

Syed was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling 18-year-old Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

The investigation “revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a news release last week. The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation, but weren’t properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense, said prosecutors, who declined to release information about the suspects, due to the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors said they weren’t asserting that Syed is innocent, but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognizance or bail. The state’s attorney’s office had said if the motion were granted it would effectively put Syed in a new trial status, vacating his convictions, while the case remained active.

Syed was led into the crowded courtroom in handcuffs Monday. Wearing a white shirt with a tie, he sat next to his attorney. His mother and other family representatives were in the room, as was Mosby.

In 2016, a lower court ordered a retrial for Syed on grounds that his attorney, Cristina Gutierrez, who died in 2004, didn’t contact an alibi witness and provided ineffective counsel.

But after a series of appeals, Maryland’s highest court in 2019 denied a new trial in a 4-3 opinion. The Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that Syed’s legal counsel was deficient in failing to investigate an alibi witness, but it disagreed that the deficiency prejudiced the case. The court said Syed waived his ineffective counsel claim.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review Syed’s case in 2019.

The true-crime series was the brainchild of longtime radio producer and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig, who spent more than a year digging into Syed’s case and reporting her findings in almost real-time in hour-long segments. The 12-episode podcast won a Peabody Award and was transformative in popularizing podcasts for a wide audience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case

A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Dumfries drug dealer convicted of causing multiple overdoses

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A Dumfries man was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to sell the deadly drug. According to court records and evidence presented during the trial, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn...
DUMFRIES, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Welfare Check At Waldorf Apartment Building Leads To Weapons Charges For Convicted Felon

Reports of a suspicious man lying in the hallway of an apartment building in Maryland led to new charges for a convicted felon who was busted with an illegal, stolen handgun. Waldorf resident Delonta Maurice Coates, 35, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in the 3000 block of Gallery Place after officers were called to check on his welfare in the building, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristina Gutierrez
Person
Sarah Koenig
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Baltimore Sun#Murder Of Hae Min Lee#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
DC News Now

Fights break out at county fair in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy