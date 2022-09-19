ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities said the two crimes were unrelated.

He was accused of being part of a group of people that robbed a victim at gunpoint, according to the announcement. The victim was also hit in the head.

That same day, he was seen on video being a part of two groups that shot at each other in a gas station parking lot.

He pleaded guilty in July to first-degree robbery for the carjacking and first-degree attempted assault for the shooting.

He was originally sentenced to 15 years, which was then suspended to six years that will be followed by four years of probation. He is required to spend at least five years in prison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
