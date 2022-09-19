ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss taking seat Thursday in Angels' matinee

Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Thaiss went 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Kurt Suzuki will catch for Michael Lorenzen and bat seventh on Thursday afternoon.
numberfire.com

Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night

San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar joining Baltimore bench Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar will yield the designated hitter role to Adley Rutschman on Wednesday while Robinson Chirinos catches for Jordan Lyles. Rutschman will hit second and Chirinos will round out the bottom of Baltimore's order.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Rangers bounce back to defeat Angels

Adolis Garcia drove in two runs and Josh H. Smith launched a home run and had two RBIs on Wednesday to help power the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas. Leody Taveras provided some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth...
ARLINGTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

