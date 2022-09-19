Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss taking seat Thursday in Angels' matinee
Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Thaiss went 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Kurt Suzuki will catch for Michael Lorenzen and bat seventh on Thursday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night
San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
David Bote hits tying homer, go-ahead RBI as Cubs edge Marlins
David Bote homered to tie the score in the seventh and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth as
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar joining Baltimore bench Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar will yield the designated hitter role to Adley Rutschman on Wednesday while Robinson Chirinos catches for Jordan Lyles. Rutschman will hit second and Chirinos will round out the bottom of Baltimore's order.
Yardbarker
Rangers bounce back to defeat Angels
Adolis Garcia drove in two runs and Josh H. Smith launched a home run and had two RBIs on Wednesday to help power the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas. Leody Taveras provided some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.
