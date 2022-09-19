Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics
EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
KVIA
El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. to create low-cost clinic, will hire vet students from Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- An 8,000 sq. ft. portable that used to be a VA mobile clinic, now it belongs to the county's Animal Welfare Department. Soon staff will be able offer services at little or no cost for pet owners across the county. Thanks to county commissioners as well...
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
El Paso food banks, advocacy groups say they’re running out of resources due to overwhelming migrant surge
EL PASO, TEXAS – Thousands of migrants are entering the U.S. daily. They have gone through immigration, applied for asylum, and are waiting for their court dates, but the problem is where they go until then. Organizations in El Paso, Texas, including shelters, food banks and advocacy groups say...
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another delay in the Chilton case creates frustration for victim’s mother
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 21st a status hearing was held for the case against 26-year-old Tristan Chilton. He is accused of murdering Tyler Croke back in 2017 and has not been tried since then. During the hearing, judge Marcos Lizarraga granted the motion for a continuance to delay the trial once again. […]
El Paso Woman Charged with Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from theRepublic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte […]
Tea2Go TeaN’ergy Announces Grand Opening Date For East El Paso Location
Tea lovers rejoice! Tea2Go TeaN’ergy has finally announced a date for the grand opening of one of their four El Paso locations. You may have seen the huge billboards off I-10 near Cielo Vista Mall teasing that the tea shop would soon be opening its El Paso locations this Summer.
El Paso doctor brings awareness on high cholesterol leads to heart disease
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s Cholesterol Awareness Month and according to experts, studies show high cholesterol leads to heart disease. Cardiovascular disease is a significant risk for many in the borderland, and what a local doctor tells KTSM, is that not only should adults be aware of the deadly disease, but the younger population […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
El Paso News
Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
12 Travelers Memorial honors former Mexican President Juarez with statue
Former Mexican President Benito Juarez, whose city across the border from El Paso, Texas, bears his name since 1888, is one of the iconic characters honored by the 12 Travelers Memorial of the Southwest with a bronze statue.
Police use surveillance video to ID suspect, make arrest in east El Paso oyster bar shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a man who they say armed himself with a rifle and shot another man multiple times outside an east El Paso restaurant. Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Diaz and charged him with murder in the death of 35-year-old Christopher Ryan Correa. The incident happened about 2:20 […]
What’s The Airplane Sign Say That’s Been Flying Over El Paso?
For the past several days a red prop plane has been flying over El Paso. Trailing behind is a banner for…something?. I spotted it for the first time on Friday afternoon during a charity golf tournament. None of us could make out what the sign said. Fortunately, FitFam has a close-up video where you can clearly see what it says.
El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank in need of volunteers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The food bank is experiencing an extreme shortage in volunteers and is asking for El Paso’s help. El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank usually has around 80 volunteers throughout the week but is only working with ten right now. According to Sofia Valenzuela, the volunteer coordinator at the El Pasoans […]
El Paso News
LC Alzheimer’s Association raises awareness with Walk To End Alzheimer’s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today marks the world’s Alzheimer’s day, the day we raise awareness about those who are impacted by the disease, and the Las Cruces Walk To End Alzheimer’s is inviting the public to show support. According to experts, Alzheimer’s doesn’t just happen...
Comments / 2