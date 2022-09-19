ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KVIA

New omicron boosters now available at El Paso Covid-19 clinics

EL PASO, Texas -- Starting Tuesday, El Pasoans will be able to receive the newly approved Bivalent Covid-19 booster shots at any of the city's Covid-19 clinics. The new booster shot is meant to target the omicron subvariant BA.5 as well as the original strain of Covid-19 is still around.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
KVIA

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bivalent#Booster#Immunization#Linus Covid#General Health#City Community Clinics#Epcovidvaccine Com#City Clinics
KTSM

El Paso Woman Charged with Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from theRepublic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso doctor brings awareness on high cholesterol leads to heart disease

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s Cholesterol Awareness Month and according to experts, studies show high cholesterol leads to heart disease. Cardiovascular disease is a significant risk for many in the borderland, and what a local doctor tells KTSM, is that not only should adults be aware of the deadly disease, but the younger population […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank in need of volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The food bank is experiencing an extreme shortage in volunteers and is asking for El Paso’s help. El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank usually has around 80 volunteers throughout the week but is only working with ten right now. According to Sofia Valenzuela, the volunteer coordinator at the El Pasoans […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy